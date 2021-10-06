HENDERSONVILLE — Portland High School senior golfer Vhan McGuire concluded his prep career by shooting 87 at the Region 4 Large Golf Tournament, which was held on Sept. 27 at Country Hills Golf Course.
McGuire was one of the 10 male golfers competing as individuals, and there were six boys teams competing.
There were also six girls teams competing and seven females competing as individuals.
The region team champion and top three individuals not comprising those championship squads advanced to this week’s Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Large Division State Tournament, which will be played on Thursday and Friday at Sevierville Golf Club.
Cookeville’s boys won the region with a 317 total, five strokes better than defending region champion Greenbrier and six in front of third-place Macon County.
Cookeville’s Luke Caldwell was the medalist, shooting 68.
Caldwell’s 68 and Cumberland County golfer Jaxon Reed’s round of 69 were the only two sub-par scores among the male competitors.
Carter Stroup and Tyler Williamson led the second-place Bobcats with rounds of 74 and 75, respectively.
Macon County freshman Maddox Crowder shot 72.
Reed, Crowder and Beech senior Tristan Grenead (73) earned the individual berths to the state tournament.
The Gallatin girls won the region and advanced to the state as a team for the first time in the program’s history. The Lady Wave finished five strokes better than second-place Cookeville.
Reagan Padilla and Kennedy Daughtry shot 79 and 82, respectively, for Gallatin.
Daniella Pryor’s 79 led Cookeville.
Station Camp senior Lynn Lim — a Vanderbilt University commitment — was the medalist, posting a score of 69.
Lim, Pryor and Warren County’s Lauren Slatton (73) earned individuals berths to the state.
Lim helped the Lady Bison program win the past three TSSAA Large Class team state championships, and she finished as the state runner-up individually as a freshman, won the individual state title as a sophomore and placed third last fall as a junior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.