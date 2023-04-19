Portland’s Cooper Meadows knew from an early age that his love of hockey would play a big role in his pre-teen and teenage years. Meadows, a 2023 Portland High School senior, learned how to skate in his parent’s garage at the age of five, started playing hockey when he was seven and continues to play as his high school days are winding down.
Meadows just finished his 11th year of playing hockey and recently reflected on his career on the ice.
Meadows’ teams have won numerous championships in the past 11 years and is currently playing on a rec inline league in Hendersonville.
“I would watch every Nashville Predators game with my dad,” Meadows recalled about falling in love with the sport. “We would watch some games in person and others on television. I always loved hockey more than any other sport.”
Meadows, who plays defense when on the ice, has played several sports while growing up, but hockey became his favorite.
“Hockey is different than other sports,” Meadows explained. “Basketball has five players out there at a time and the bench players wait for a turn to play. In hockey, everyone contributes at all times. It feels more like being on an actual team I’ve never felt more of a part of a team as I did when I play hockey.”
All sports have some physicality when it comes to contact. Hockey tops the list for Meadows.
“I love the speed of hockey,” Meadows acknowledged. “I love how it is fast-paced. Hockey is one of the most physical sports there is. You have to be ready to take a hit, and I love that about the game. You have to be tough and be in shape.”
Meadows has a long list of teams he has played on. He started out on recreational inline teams in Hendersonville and played on different teams until the sixth grade when Meadows became a member of the Hat Tricks. That squad traveled to Georgia and Tampa Florida for weekend tournaments.
Meadows started playing ice hockey in the eighth grade on teams at Centennial Sports Plex in Nashville and became a member of the Outlaws before his junior year.
“I played for the Outlaws in my junior and senior year,” Meadows remarked. “We played at different venues such as Bridgestone, Ford Ice in Antioch, Ford Ice in Bellevue, and Centennial. Last year, the Outlaws placed second out of all the high schools and this year, we were third.”
The Outlaws played teams like Ensworth, MBA, Father Ryan, Mt. Juliet, and Station Camp to name a few.
The teenage years are filled with social events and hanging out with friends. Meadows missed out on stuff because of his love of hockey. Juggling the demands of the sport along with schoolwork was a struggle at times according to Meadows.
“Believe me, this is a struggle,” Meadows pointed out. “I would have school until 3 and then go to basketball practice until 4:30. I would go home for a couple of hours and then drive to Nashville for a 9 p.m. practice. I wouldn’t get home until 11. There have been a lot of late nights playing hockey.”
Homework was also done on the go many nights.
“Homework and studying for tests were usually done in the car,” Meadows said. “My friends always understood and supported me. I still made an effort to see my friends during the week. But I always missed out on something. Weekends were always about hockey.”
As Meadows, along with his senior classmates, are fast approaching graduation in a few weeks, the popular student-athlete has decided he will concentrate on college work and a social life after high school.
But hockey will always be a part of his life.
“I will always play hockey because I love it,” Stated Meadows. “I know the sacrifice it would take to make it a career, and I really just want to be a college kid.”
Portland doesn’t have a hockey program and the idea of playing a sport few of his peers participated in is something Meadows can take pride in.
“I never had the hometown crowd, and I always wished my high school team had an ice hockey team,” Meadows noted. “But it was cool playing something no one else did. I’ve had several friends come out and watched me play, which was great. My family is always there and never missed a game.”
Meadows has some words of wisdom for those wishing to play a sport outside the box.
“My wish for our community is for more people to get into different sports that are not typically found in Portland,” Meadows remarked. “It’s okay to play something different. You don’t have to play the ones that everyone is familiar with. Make a name for yourself by doing something different. That’s what I do. It’s been difficult, but I wouldn’t change anything.”
Cooper is the son of Mike and Kim Meadows.
