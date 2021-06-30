Michael Vida. Jr., 82, of Leesburg, Georgia, went to be with his Lord on June 17, 2021.
Michael was born on Feb. 3, 1939. to Mihaly and Elizabeth (Polt) Vida, in Kislod, Hungary.
After graduating from Arnold High School, he went on to honorably serve in the United States Army.
Michael is survived by: his sister, Cecilia (Ewing) Russell; his children, Linda (William) Bayer, Michael (Holly) Vida, John (Chasity) Vida, Marilyn (Ingrid) Vida; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous family members.
A celebration of life will be held for him at 289 Northampton Road in Leesburg on July 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be a gathering from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with a celebration of life from 11 a.m. until noon, and fellowship from noon until 2 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.josephwjones.com.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg was given the honor to serve the Vida family.
