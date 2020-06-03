Since February 2018, Milo Coffee House on Main Street has become a hot-spot for coffee aficionados in Portland.
Now a second location has sprung up to provide top-notch coffee, snacks and service to the community.
“It’s similar to what we do ... our concept is always the same,” owner Daniel Rodriguez said. “We are a small coffee shop that brews qualify coffee, lattes, traditional cappuccinos, macchiatos.”
The new Milo Coffee House is located at 509 South Broadway, next to Xtreme Fitness Center and near Ace Hardware. The location is open from 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The new location opened two weeks ago.
“We wanted a second location on the other side of the city to reach the people in our community, settle roots and one day branch out,” Rodriguez said.
In addition to coffee, Milo provides fresh smoothies and what Rodriguez called “healthy bites.”
“Our main thing has always been coffee,” Rodriguez said. “The food comes along with it.”
Flatbreads and salads are also available, but Rodriguez said he hopes to grow the menu moving forward.
Milo’s coffee comes via a partnership with a roaster in Nashville who provides gourmet roasts to the store. That partnership has been in place for approximately six months, and Rodriguez said that he has been very pleased with the results.
“It’s great coffee, great quality, great beans,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said that the response to the new coffee shop has been great, despite not publicizing the move too much in advance of the new location’s opening.
Coffee has been a passion since childhood for Rodriguez, who is originally from Honduras. After almost 10 years of experience in the food industry, he decided to make the leap into opening his own place.
“I don’t want to say I’m addicted to coffee ... I say I appreciate it,” Rodriguez said jokingly. “I have family that has coffee farms back in Honduras.
“We hope our customers help put out the word for us at Milo 2.0.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
