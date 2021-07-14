The Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) will hold a special called meeting on July 27 to consider the appointment of the next president of Volunteer State Community College, with TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings recommending to the board the appointment of Dr. Orinthia T. Montague.
The search lasted more than three months.
Montague was among three finalists selected by a search advisory committee last month. All three candidates participated in campus visits, including forums with campus groups and the public, from June 22-24.
After the Vol State campus visits and forums last month, Tydings conducted final interviews and gathered and reviewed feedback from the public and campus communities after the campus visits in deciding on her recommendation of Montague to the board.
Montague has been president of Tompkins Cortland Community College in Dryden, New York, since 2017. The public community college, which also has extension sites in the New York cities of Cortland and Ithaca, is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) System.
She previously served as vice president of student affairs and chief diversity officer, and dean of students, at Normandale Community College in Bloomington, Minnesota. Earlier, she held a number of positions at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, including associate vice provost and dean of students.
Key accomplishments Montague listed as president of Tompkins Cortland Community College include reversing a decade-long enrollment decline, establishing new community partnerships, leading the construction of a new childcare center, helping secure more than $3 million in philanthropic donations, developing improved communications initiatives with campus constituencies, and serving on the Governor’s New York Re-opening Advisory Task Force.
She earned her Ph.D in higher education administration at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, her master of arts degree in counseling at Lindenwood (Missouri) College and her bachelor of arts in interpersonal communication at Truman State (Missouri) University. Her complete resume, the recording of the June 23 public forum on campus and other information about the search are available on the TBR website at www.tbr.edu/hr/executivesearches/president-volunteer-state-community-college.
“I’m delighted to recommend Dr. Montague to the Board of Regents,” Tydings said. “We are fortunate to have had an excellent pool of candidates and three outstanding finalists, each of whom could well serve the Vol State community as its next president. I believe that Dr. Montague was particularly well-received during the campus forums and that her broad range of college-leadership experience and work with students and her vision will help her lead Vol State to even higher levels in serving its students and its communities.”
If approved by the Tennessee Board of Regents, Montague would become the fourth president in Volunteer State Community College’s 50-year history, succeeding Dr. Jerry Faulkner. Faulkner announced his retirement earlier this year, effective Aug. 31. He has served more than nine years as the college’s third president. The president is the chief executive officer of the college.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Vol State is a comprehensive, two-year, public community college primarily serving 11 northern Middle Tennessee counties. In addition to its main campus in Gallatin, it has campuses in Cookeville, Livingston and Springfield.
The TBR meeting will be held virtually, by Microsoft Teams teleconferencing, at 2:30 p.m. (CST) on July 27. The meeting is open to the public and will be live streamed and archived on the TBR website at www.tbr.edu/board/july-27-2021-special-called-board-meeting. Anyone wishing access to the Teams meeting itself should contact TBR Secretary Sonja Mason by 4:30 p.m. on July 26 by e-mailing sonja.mason@tbr.edu or by calling 615-366-3927 for more information.
— Submitted
