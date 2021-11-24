The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state, regardless of classification will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award.
Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and the Titans social/digital channels. The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 7, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 15th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
This is the 37th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live video stream of the awards will be provided on the Titans website.
2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Seth Birchfield, Cloudland
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg
Marquez Taylor, McKenzie
Thomas Wills, McEwen
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County
Aden Hutcherson, Huntingdon
Cameron Miller, MAHS
Luke Myers, South Greene
Ty Simpson, Westview
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Ranen Blackburn, White House
Caden Buckles, Alcoa
Jacob Dooley, Waverly
Jamarion Dowell, Covington
Keaton Harig, Loudon
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn
Shawn Gary, South-Doyle
Mason Gudger, Greeneville
Jaylen Lewis, Haywood
Kaydin Pope, Hardin County
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central
Malaki Dowell, White County
Walter Nolen III, Powell
Jake McNamara, Page
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Jordan James, Oakland
Carson Jones, Maryville
Alex Mitchell, Riverdale
Destin Wade, Summit
Keaten Wade, Summit
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Kameron Boyd, Jackson Christian
Bradford Gaines, DCA
Steele Haynes, USJ
Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy
Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy
Craig Cunningham, Lausanne
Langston Patterson, CPA
Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy
Sean Williams, BGA
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers
Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II
Levi Moore, Ensworth
Marcel Reed, MBA
William Riddle, McCallie
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek
Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma
George Laster, Brentwood Academy
Andrew Southard, Pope John Paul II
Josh Turbyville, Knoxville Catholic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.