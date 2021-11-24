4H PICTURE

Winners from Mrs. Cook’s 5th grade class 4H poster contest at Clyde Riggs Elementary in Portland are pictured (from left to right) Joey McKnight (3rd place), Sophie Hicks (1st place), Madison Mayes (2nd place), Bryson Rogers (1st place), Levi Justice (2nd place), McKenna Williams (3rd place), Aveanna Hammock (3rd place) and Kameron McGuire (1st place).

 Submitted photo

