1995
Defeated Memphis Central, 35-0
Lost to Brentwood Academy, 27-0
1996
Defeated Fairley, 28-0
Lost to Brentwood Academy, 38-14
1997
Defeated Houston, 41-13
Defeated Bartlett, 20-13
Defeated Germantown, 42-16
Defeated Mt. Juliet, 10-9
Lost to Riverdale, 34-18
1998
Lost to Houston, 23-21
1999
Lost to Trevezant, 58-23
2002
Lost to Memphis East, 30-23
2006
Defeated Raleigh-Egypt, 45-12
Lost to Fairley, 34-28
2007
Lost to Kingsbury, 42-28
2011
Lost to Henry County, 42-7
2012
Lost to Jackson North Side, 45-17
2014
Lost to Henry County, 24-6
2015
Lost to Henry County, 35-14
2017
Defeated Clarksville, 42-14
Lost to Henry County, 42-7
2018
Lost to Henry County, 42-14
2019
Lost to Clarksville, 29-28
2020
Lost to Clarksville, 16-14
