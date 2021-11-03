1995

Defeated Memphis Central, 35-0

Lost to Brentwood Academy, 27-0

1996

Defeated Fairley, 28-0

Lost to Brentwood Academy, 38-14

1997

Defeated Houston, 41-13

Defeated Bartlett, 20-13

Defeated Germantown, 42-16

Defeated Mt. Juliet, 10-9

Lost to Riverdale, 34-18

1998

Lost to Houston, 23-21

1999

Lost to Trevezant, 58-23

2002

Lost to Memphis East, 30-23

2006

Defeated Raleigh-Egypt, 45-12

Lost to Fairley, 34-28

2007

Lost to Kingsbury, 42-28

2011

Lost to Henry County, 42-7

2012

Lost to Jackson North Side, 45-17

2014

Lost to Henry County, 24-6

2015

Lost to Henry County, 35-14

2017

Defeated Clarksville, 42-14

Lost to Henry County, 42-7

2018

Lost to Henry County, 42-14

2019

Lost to Clarksville, 29-28

2020

Lost to Clarksville, 16-14

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.