Following a two-week delay, Music on Main is expected to kick off for this summer on Thursday night.
The Music on Main outdoor concert series — which is organized by the Portland Chamber of Commerce — brings free live music on to Main Street in downtown Portland on select days from June through August. Each month highlights a different musical act.
The opening concert was actually scheduled for Aug. 10 but was postponed due to inclement weather.
Bizz & Everyday People, a R&B/pop group from Nashville, will be performing on Thursday at 7 p.m. The group, active since 2011, has an extensive list of songs that covers classics like the Four Tops, Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye, as well as contemporary artists like Adele, Darius Rucker and Florida Georgia Line.
More information on the group can be found on its website, bizzandeverydaypeople.com.
The concert is free to the public. Attendees may bring their own lawn chairs or rent one for $2. Sponsor booths will be set up, and the Neon Kitchen food truck will be on hand to provide a dining option.
The next Music on Main concert will be held on July 15, featuring country artist Marty Brown.
Then, on Aug. 14, KIXX the Band — which features music from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s — will be featured as Music on Main continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.