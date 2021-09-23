The Nashville law firm Bone McAllester Norton (BMN), founded by Sumner County native Charles W. Bone, will merge on Oct. 1 with one of the nation’s most prominent law practices.
BMN recently announced the merger agreement with Spencer Fane, a firm located in Kansas City, Missouri. Regarded as one of the nation’s largest law firms with more than 330 attorneys and annual revenues exceeding $150 million, Spencer Fane maintains offices in 11 states and 20 U.S. cities.
Bone McAllester Norton was launched 20 years ago by Bone, Sam McAllester and the late Mike Norton.
Other attorneys at BMN from Sumner County include Hendersonville’s Charles Robert Bone, son of the founder and the firm’s president and CEO; Gallatin’s George Phillips and Branden Meredith; and Cottontown and Hendersonville’s Colten Jones. Members of the firm whose offices are in Hendersonville include Marty Cook, Branden Meredith, John C. Garrett, Phillips and Jones.
Recognized as Nashville’s sixth-largest law firm, BMN lists 43 attorneys in its practice, with offices in downtown Nashville as well as in Williamson and Sumner counties.
Charles Robert Bone explained that that the merger will position both firms to expand in terms of size and geography to meet the growing needs of their clients.
He said that in addition to a cohesive business model, Bone McAllester Norton and Spencer Fane share a commitment to cultural values that center on humility, community, collaboration and an unwavering ambition to achieve success for their clients.
“The culture of our firm, our commitment to give back to the community, and our strong track record of retaining top legal talent, has fueled our success,” Bone said. “We found those same values in Spencer Fane.
“After years of telling one national firm after another, ‘No,’ we felt there was something decidedly different about Spencer Fane. Ultimately, being a part of their platform will enable us to expand and continue to attract first-rate attorneys, better serve current and future clients, and strengthen our commitment to Nashville and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities such as Sumner County.”
— Submitted
