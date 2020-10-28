New Portland East Middle School boys coach Mike Hollingsworth has some high expectations for the Panthers, both figuratively and literally, as the 2020-21 campaign opens on Nov. 5.
Hollingsworth, a 28-year veteran in middle and high-school coaching, has several tall players on the team including Carson Dismang (6-foot-5), Carter Conrad (6-3), and four or five players awho are in the 5-9 to 5-11 range.
“I think our offense will be able to do a variety of things,” Hollingsworth said. “We are big, and they are all strong and athletic. We also have decent speed, so we will be getting up and down the floor. I also believe we can hit the three (3-pointer) with several different players.”
The Panthers were winless last season, and Hollingsworth has already attempted to change the mindset of those returning to the team this year.
“The thoughts of last season went away pretty quick after the first few workouts,” Hollingsworth said. “It was mentioned just one time. I immediately saw a group of talented players who were excited to be working together. I think they see my confidence I have in them, and my expectations for the season is nothing less than winning every game.”
Hollingsworth mentioned seven players that will be in the rotation and who saw action last season.
Dismang is the tallest player on the squad at 6-5, with Conrad close behind at 6-3. Both will play in the paint for the first-year coach.
“Carson can handle the basketball, shoot from the three-point line, and run the floor well,” Hollingsworth said. “Carter is very fast and can get to the rim easily with long arms and strides. He will be key in rebounding and getting easy points around the basket.”
A pair of 5-11 players will see plenty of hardwood action from the forward position in Maxwell Moore and Skylar Hicks.
“Maxwell is very strong and powerful,” Hollingsworth said. “He can do multiple things. Skylar is an athletic player who can also do multiple things. He’s a good shooter and rebounder.”
Jay Guthrie (5-10), Ryan Williams (5-7), and Cameron Agee round out the top seven players and bring more athleticism to the group.
“Jay is a good ball-handler and consistent shooter,” Hollingsworth said. “Ryan is a newcomer and a long, athletic playmaker who can get to the rim against anyone. He plays outside but can drive to the basket.
“Cameron will be our floor general in most situations. He’s a good ball-handler and can shoot the three well.”
Portland East has an abundance of talent and an eagerness to learn, and Hollingsworth is looking forward to watching the team grow on and off the court.
“I like our team’s willingness to learn and get better,” Hollingsworth said. “They are all fun to be around, and they all get along very well on and off the court. I really like the personality of these young men. I also think they like having their coach in school with them. Being in the building and also being able to teach your players in class helps build and enhance the relationships that are already being made in the gym.”
The county is always filled with a lot of talent, but Hollingsworth is excited to get the season started.
“I think the boys are already buying into what I have planned for them,” Hollingsworth said. “I could tell they were ready to get to work when I met them during summer workouts. I think our success will depend on our players trusting each other and working together as a team and not just on the talent and ability that this team already has. I am a high-intensity type of coach, and I expect my players to be the same way. I think the energy I’m bringing to practice is flowing right through the team. They are excited and ready to get the games going.”
