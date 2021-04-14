The city has finished the installation of new playground equipment, and it is already being well-utilized.
Portland Parks Director Jamie White reported to the Portland City Council during its April 5 meeting on the progress of that and other items in the works for his department.
“We opened up the playground,” White said. “it took a little bit with 40-degree weather. Now, we’ll start moving forward with the disc golf and volleyball courts.”
Alderman Brian Woodard asked about when water fountains would open at the city’s dog park, but White said that would depend on the weather as temperatures need to rise before that can be done.
“As soon as we feel like the weather’s breaking to our favor, we’ll have that water turned on,” he said.
Portland Mayor Mike Callis updated the council on plans for a 9/11 memorial at Richland Park.
“This would go over at Richland Park where the veterans memorial is now,” Callis said. “We’re going to be looking at some lighting, some things that need to be taken care of.”
Callis said that his office had looked at a five-point star, with each point featuring information on the events of that day.
Portland Director of Public Works Carlton Cobb said that he believed the concrete work necessary could be done for approximately $20,000.
“We thought we could handle the grading, some of the lighting,” Callis said. “Whether it would be solar or electrical, it’ll be lighted. We’ll get lighting on the flagpole as you come into Richland.”
Work on the fencing would also be necessary, the mayor added.
Cobb also said the city has received an extension on an Alternate Transportation Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The city has received $1.1 million, and the council has previously committed up to $250,000 for sidewalks along College Street and near the high school
“It’s in the infinite stages,” Callis said. “It’s a very slow process. We know we need to start somewhere.
“It took 16 years for the last sidewalk project through this TDOT program. We’re hoping to speed this up.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.