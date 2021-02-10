Traffic around Portland High School is expected to become a little safer with the activation of a new light at the intersection of Searcy Lane and Highway 52 West.
The city recently announced that the new traffic signal would go active on Feb. 5.
Public Works Director Carlton Cobb said that the new traffic light was intended to address safety concerns, especially regarding students coming to or leaving from the high school.
“We had some concerns from the high-schoolers about that intersection, especially in the morning and afternoon hours,” Cobb said. “Usually, it’s a long line to get back out on to 52, and we decided to put a light in.”
The new signal cost the city of Portland approximately $63,000 and required approval from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
“They were pretty easy about it ... they just didn’t want to play ball with paying for it,” Cobb jokingly said about the TDOT approval process.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.