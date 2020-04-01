A Gallatin nursing home became a hot spot for the coronavirus over the weekend as now more than 100 people connected to it have tested positive for Covid-19.
On Friday night, 23 patients at the facility were evacuated and transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center due to the positive tests and symptoms of the coronavirus. There was one fatality as a result of the outbreak at the nursing home as a former Gallatin Fire Department captain, Homer Barr, died from the coronavirus.
EMS workers from several different agencies dressed in protective hazmat suits as they transported patients from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing to the hospital. The nursing home facility, located at 438 North Water Ave., in Gallatin, has a capacity of 200 beds, and all patients and staff of the facility were tested over the weekend for the coronavirus with the Tennessee National Guard assisting in the testing process.
The results showed that 59 additional patients tested positive for the coronavirus as well as 33 staff members, according to Gov. Bill Lee’s office, which used the Unified Command to help combat the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus. Unified Command is a joint operation between the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
“Unified Command has worked in partnership with the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing and local partners in testing residents, transporting the sick and further evaluating those at risk,” said Unified Command Director Stuart McWhorter in a release. “This situation has escalated quickly and we urge nursing homes and assisted care facilities to reach out to us as soon as cases are identified within their populations.”
The 59 additional patients were transported to the hospital, while the 33 staff members who tested positive for the virus have been quarantined at home.
A media briefing was held Friday night shortly after 10 p.m. while the first group of patients were still en route and being admitted to the hospital.
Greg Miller, who is chief of Sumner County Emergency Medical Services, explained that the effort was coordinated by using ambulances from neighboring counties to help transport the patients from the nursing home.
“Shortly after 6 p.m., the unified command post in Sumner County was notified by the state emergency operations center in Nashville that there were a large number of patients at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation that needed to be transported,” Miller said. “At that point in time, we contacted Brandon Ward, the State of Tennessee EMS director, as well as our regional consultant Dwight Davis, and coordinated some mutual aid with some neighboring counties. Sumner County EMS provided five ambulances. Cheatham County EMS provided three ambulances. First Call Ambulance Service provided five ambulances. Medic One Ambulance Service provided four ambulances, and Dickson County Emergency Ambulance Service sent one ambulance.
“Thus far we are scheduled to transport a total of 19 patients (at the time) out of this facility. I’m told that that number could increase, but right now, that is the number they have provided us. We were advised that some of those patients had tested positive for Covid-19 and the other ones were being transported out of an abundance of caution because they were displaying signs and symptoms and were awaiting official test results. All patients thus far, and the ones that we still have yet to transport, will be transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center here in Gallatin, Tennessee.”
Susan Peach, CEO for Sumner Regional Medical Center, said the hospital has a special isolation unit prepared for the patents in the critical care ward.
“We have mobilized our emergency team. We are already implementing plans that will immediately and significantly increase our capacity across our health system should we experience a steep increase in critically ill patients,” Peach said. “Our hospital in Gallatin, Sumner Regional Medical Center has been treating patients for Covid-19 and our critical care team has been at work preparing additional isolation units. Our facilities in Carthage and Hartsville are also ready to accept patients as extended or step down care, treatment centers for those senior patients who will be discharged, but may not be able to return to the nursing home facility.”
Peach professed confidence in the staff that is on duty at the hospital that will be taking care of the patients.
“I have a team of expert physicians that are trained and board certified in emergency medicine and very, very experienced nurses and respiratory therapists that are assessing every single patient,” Peach said. “They will all be assessed just like every other ER patient is, and they will either be admitted to the critical care special isolation unit that we have designed where the team of medical providers will pay special attention to them and watch them extremely carefully. And those patients that are more stable will be admitted to the secondary isolation unit that we have created.”
Peach also stated that she was pleased with the coordinated effort between the medical professionals and government representatives and agencies in the effort to get the patients the care they need.
“We are working closely with our partners at the Sumner County Health Department, the Tennessee Department of Health, Mayor (Paige) Brown and Governor Lee to make sure that we have a coordinated effort to provide care for every person who needs us,” Peach said. “In times like this, we act like one team, wholly committed to the health and safety of our community. Our team is prepared. The work they do every day on behalf of our patients and our community is truly heroic, and now more than ever I’m very proud to work alongside of them.”
Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown also spoke of the coordinated efforts of government, emergency officials and medical professionals in the matter.
“While this is an incredibly sad time for our community, we know a lot of people are suffering, I’m immensely proud of the swift actions of our partner agencies. We’ve had the State of Tennessee, Governor Lee, our State Senator Ferrell Haile, certainly Sumner Regional Medical Center, our local Sumner County Health Department, our Emergency Management Agency, our Emergency Medical Service and several other counties that have helped us,” Brown said.
Brown also spoke of the situation being an example of how serious the coronavirus can be.
“We ask that you keep these patients and their families in your prayers and we ask that this serve as a message to all that this virus is so very serious,” Brown said. “This spread within one facility is indicative of the seriousness of this virus and how much it can spread in a very short period of time. I do have so much faith in our local medical center and the swift response that was provided by our coordinating agencies this evening. We will continue to work together to address the situation.”
Peach added family members who have patients at the nursing home or have been transported to the hospital stay in contact with the nursing home for updates.
“It is scary and my advice for family members is to maintain contact with the nursing home. I am sure that almost all of our nursing homes are carefully watching their patients as all of us in health care are carefully watching our patients and employees,” she said. “We’ve limited visitors to no visitors at this point. We are encouraging, just like the governor said, to be aware that they could come in contact with this virus and catch it. I think all of us as health care providers need to treat each and every individual as a potential Covid patient, and that’s what we’re doing at Sumner Regional.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.