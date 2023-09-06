The Humane Society of Sumner County is elated to invite you to its 19th Annual Puttin’ on the Dog/Cat Gala on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at the scenic Bluegrass Country Club in Hendersonville. A night honoring adopted pets, incredible volunteers, the adoption center team, 2023’s achievements, and most importantly, the community of supporters.

With sumptuous food, cheer, a silent auction, and a few delightful surprises, the Humane Society of Sumner County will also unveil the 2024 Pet Calendar Contest’s winning stars.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.