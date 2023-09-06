The Humane Society of Sumner County is elated to invite you to its 19th Annual Puttin’ on the Dog/Cat Gala on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at the scenic Bluegrass Country Club in Hendersonville. A night honoring adopted pets, incredible volunteers, the adoption center team, 2023’s achievements, and most importantly, the community of supporters.
With sumptuous food, cheer, a silent auction, and a few delightful surprises, the Humane Society of Sumner County will also unveil the 2024 Pet Calendar Contest’s winning stars.
The Humane Society of Sumner County is seeking silent auction contributions to help raise funds. Be it services, experiences, gifts, or luxury items. To donate, connect with Sunny Fitz at 765-914-0625 or sunny@sunnyband.com.
Your gracious support can be showcased in the Gala Program. From being a 1-Paw Sponsor to the revered Top Dog & Top Cat level, every bit aids the mission.
Top Dog & Top Cat: $1,000 and above
Amplify your business or group by sponsoring a table. Choose between our 15 tables available at $100 or the exclusive five tables at $500. For details, reach out to Michelle Burwell at 615-604-7223 — hsscburwell@gmail.com. or Sunny Fitz at 765-914-0625 — sunny@sunnyband.com.
Channel your creativity by decorating a dinner table centerpiece. Showcase your business and be a part of the “Peoples’ Choice” contest. To register, visit sumnerhumane.org by Sept. 9.
Gala tickets are $75 per person. For purchases, contact Michelle at 615-604-7223 or Sunny at 765-914-0625.
In the spirit of Halloween, there will be a best costume contest.
The Humane Society of Sumner County is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Tennessee, every donation is tax-deductible. By supporting the Gala, you’re not only recognized on its website and in the Gala Program, but you become an integral part of the mission of helping find homes for the stray population.
