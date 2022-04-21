Portland’s Rose Shamonski is the owner of Nash, a golden retriever in the running for the Hero Dog Award, and Shamonski is asking for online votes before the contest ends Sept. 13.
The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is an annual, nationwide competition that searches out and recognizes America’s Hero Dogs — often ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things, whether it’s saving lives on the battlefield, lending sight or hearing to a human companion or helping people achieve their goals. Dogs compete in seven different categories for the Hero Dog Awards: and Nash is running in the service Dog Division.
“I decided to get Nash as a companion when my husband passed away,” Shamonski said. “Nash has been a blessing for me since he was 8 weeks old. He took it upon himself to help me live my life easier in so many ways. Nash helps me up when I fall and stand from sitting, picks items up and brings them to me, helps me up ramps and stairs, helps me walk when I have to go a distance, comforts me when I feel anxiety or depression setting in, makes me feel safe and loved.”
Shamonski said Nash goes everywhere with her, and he’s had a impact on her ability to get out.
“He’s my sidekick in life. He helps me deal with being out there in the world again doing basic tasks in life, meeting and talking to people again. He seems to know when I need him without me saying anything,” she said. “I didn’t know how much I needed him in my life. Without him, I wouldn’t go or do much and my everyday life would be a lot harder. These past five years, he has always been right here by my side, helping me in so many ways, and he has helped others in need. When he acts differently in public, I know something is up.
“So far he let me know a lady was going to have a heart attack, the child was going to have an epilepsy seizure, a lady was going to pass out and someone’s PTSD was going to kick in.”
Nash can be voted for online by visiting www.herodogawards.org. No purchase or donation is necessary to vote. The winner will be announced this fall.
