For a part-time gig, Cheryl and Trent Dobbs have been making contributions to the Portland community for years.
“This is just something we do on the side,” Trent Dobbs said. “I’m a paramedic on a medical helicopter and teach at Volunteer State Community College.”
As an adjunct faculty member at Vol State, Trent Dobbs teaches health care provider courses.
But as shown by their photography from the Strawberry Slam event Saturday and the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival this past week, their part-time reach continues to provide photography to the public and document Portland history. The wrestling event at the Portland High School Gymnasium on May 7 was part of the week’s festivities for the Strawberry Festival.
Cheryl and Trent Dobbs’ photographs have been published by numerous media outlets, both print and online.
The Dobbs have photographed weddings in such places as the Nashville Zoo, Bottom View Farms in Portland and Rocketown in Nashville.
Cheryl Dobbs is known as the driving force behind Dobbs Family Photography. She was born at the Naval Hospital in Oakland California and has spent most of her life traveling around the world with a Navy family, also being fortunate enough to have experienced living in numerous exotic places worldwide, including Guam, Japan, Hawaii and Iceland.
After her husband, whom she met while he was in the Navy, left the service, they spent time in Memphis and Hendersonville before settling down in Portland in 2000.
Cheryl was a student at the Nossi College of Art, completing a degree in Commercial Digital Photography. Cheryl worked as a portrait, school, sports, and special events lead photographer, with a major studio, for several years before having to semi-retire because of a back injury.
She also works as a freelance photojournalist and has had numerous photos published in both print and online media. While Cheryl has experience in all facets of photography, she said she enjoys engagements, weddings, portrait, senior and underclassmen photography the most.
Trent Dobbs keeps all the technology humming along at Dobbs Family Photography. When he is not taking photographs, he worked as a flight paramedic for the largest privately owned aeromedical helicopter company in the country. Prior to that, he worked for Sumner County EMS, both the volunteer service in the mid-1980s and as a paramedic and supervision again in the 1990s after serving nine years in the Navy.
While Trent Dobbs has photographed numerous events during his life, he says he enjoys landscape, wildlife, photojournalism and special event photography the most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.