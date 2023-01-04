Barry Young, Executive Director of Sumner County Tourism, announced on Friday that the 2023 Tennessee Songwriters Week has selected Portland’s Temple Theatre as a venue for a qualifying round, to be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m.
Young said that the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development established an annual Songwriters Week in 2018
music venues as well as songwriters of all genres
and encouraging visitors to explore Tennessee’s rich musical heritage.
Sumner County has been involved in each year of the competition, with the Palace Theatre in Gallatin serving as a venue. “One year we had four male winners,” said Young, “and one year we had four female winners. Maybe this year we can mix it up a little.”
The 2023 Songwriter’s Week is scheduled for the week of Feb. 19-25, but qualifying rounds will be held across the state of Tennessee during the first two weeks in February.
Sumner County Tourism was instrumental in the selection of Temple Theatre as a venue. “A former member of the tourism board, Billy Geminden, encouraged me to try to get a qualifying round booked at the Temple Theatre,” said Young. “So I did. And everyone loved the idea.”
According to Young, people are already signing up for the contest. Winners of the qualifying rounds will move on to showcase competitions, and the finalists will compete at the Bluebird Café in Nashville.
“People who want to apply should read the contest rules,” advises Young. “I do know that the song performed must be written by the singer, and I think they allow some additional musicians to join the singer onstage.”
