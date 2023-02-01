On Jan. 23, the Logan County, Ky. Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the 4000 block of Chandlers Road for a suspicious vehicle reported by the homeowner.
The homeowner was not at home at the time but had received information from a neighbor that a green color vehicle was parked in the driveway close to her home.
Deputy Colin Smith with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the residence and discovered a green Honda Accord in the driveway that was attempting to leave as he began pulling up to the residence.
Deputy Smith conducted a stop on the vehicle to determine the occupant’s identity and reasoning for being there. While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, who stated they were having car issues, Deputy Smith observed a tote bin sitting in front of the vehicle with several household items. He also saw a screen from a window laying on the ground near the garage window.
After speaking with the homeowner by phone, and describing the items from the tote bin, the homeowner identify the items belonged to her, and that no window screens were off of her home when she left. All three occupants were detained until another deputy arrived to clear the home of any other intruders. During the investigation, the homeowner arrived and was able to identify more property that was inside the green Honda Accord and determined the garage window had been the point of entry to the residence. Justice Higgins, 26, of Franklin, Ky.; Dewayne Beachy, 33, of Franklin, Ky., and Daisy Beachy, 43, of Franklin, Ky. were arrested and charged with Burglary Second Degree and Theft by Unlawful Taking.
