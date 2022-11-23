PORNWS-11-23-22 Harvest Craft Show

Patrons browse booths at the craft show.

 Photo by Janet Scott

Not even the first near-freeze of the season could dampen the spirits of the crowd that thronged the 49th Annual Harvest Craft Show, presented by the Portland Department of Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Nov. 12th, from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the Richland Park Gymnasium.

The staff of the Parks and Recreation Department is understandably proud of having presented the Harvest Craft Show for forty-nine consecutive years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.