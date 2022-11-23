Not even the first near-freeze of the season could dampen the spirits of the crowd that thronged the 49th Annual Harvest Craft Show, presented by the Portland Department of Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Nov. 12th, from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the Richland Park Gymnasium.
The staff of the Parks and Recreation Department is understandably proud of having presented the Harvest Craft Show for forty-nine consecutive years.
“Of all the projects we do in the parks, this one—well, it’s our heartbeat. It’s just one of our favorite programs of the year,” said Jamie White, Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. “If you ever want to get a smile on my face, just talk about Portland’s Annual Harvest Craft Show.”
“For example,” said Park Assistant Director Tammy Groves (who has worked for the Parks Department for thirty years) “there was a lady at the show—a vendor—that looked familiar. It turned out that we went to high school together—I played basketball with her. She and her husband now have a pottery business, and she showed up here as an artist. When I saw her, I did a double take, because I hadn’t seen her in so many years. And her sister, who was a vice principal at the school for a year, came with her and some of her former students saw her—well, it was just a grand reunion. That kind of stuff goes on here every year. I guess that’s why we love it so much!”
Over fifty-five vendors spent their day at the Richland Gymnasium in Portland, and though many of them were natives, there were also quite a few out-of-town artists. Some vendors set up outdoors in tents, bundled up against the cold, or brought along heaters. Every craft imaginable was displayed, ranging from traditional hand-made crafts to high-tech Christmas decorations.
“We had a first-time vendor this year who came up to me when it was all over and asked if she could reserve space now for next year,” said Groves. “She told me that her whole family loved being here because people are so nice. It’s a very fulfilling project to manage—I always say we may not be the biggest, but we are mighty!”
“We did not get any favors from the weather,” said White. “It was so cold that I was worried about our outdoor vendors. But we moved the tents against the wall to keep the wind out, and we kept checking on them, and they all seemed to be having a good time. And of course, there were plenty of food trucks and lots of hot drinks to help them survive.”
One requirement for being a vendor is donating an item to be included in the collection of door prizes, which were awarded to a winner every hour. At the end of the day, all parties appear to be looking forward to next year’s show.
“We’ll have a vendor next year who’s been at all fifty shows,” said White. “We’re already making plans for how we’re going to outdo ourselves to celebrate the 50th Annual Harvest Craft Show.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.