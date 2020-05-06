5 Chefs Restaurant, located in the Shoppes At Occasions in Portland, has been closed since the coronavirus shutdown began.
But on Wednesday, 5 Chefs was back preparing meals — but for a special event.
Owner Jaska Russell of 5 Chefs was awarded a contract to prepare meals using stimulus money to help those affected by Covid-19. The only stipulation in preparing the meals was that the recipients had to be at least 60 years old and had to be in the Portland city limits.
For Russell, some of her staff at 5 Chefs and a handful of volunteers, the endeavor, which will now take place every Wednesday as long as the state of Tennessee continues to fund it, the response was overwhelmingly successful, as they prepared more than 700 meals of meatloaf, green beans, mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese for pickup and delivery.
“I just thought we would give out about 150 meals, and we did 742 today,” Russell said at the end of a long Wednesday of work.
Russell found out about the program from one her employees who saw it on the Portland Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page. They filled out the necessary forms and paperwork and were accepted to take part in the program.
“The chamber and the mayor sent the information out on the Chamber (Facebook) page, and one of my managers saw it and asked if I would be interested in it. We were, and we had to fill out some paperwork, and they had to accept us as a place that could do this,” Russell said. “It came from the state with their stimulus money, and Anthony Holt is the chairman of what’s going on. We will do it once a week as long as the state is providing and will pay for it. I had a lot of volunteers, and some of my employees came in. It’s helping the community, and it’s also helping us.”
Russell especially liked that there are no stipulations other than age on who can have the meals.
“You just have to be 60 years old and over. They didn’t have to have a certain income level or anything. If you are over 60 years old, you just have to fill out a form, and we have to enter that into a computer. All those names will go to the state, and that’s how they keep a check on it,” she said.
The program will continue, and now that they have seen how it works and how good the response was, Russell said some tweaks will be made beginning this week.
“At the most, I thought we might get 200 people. But we’ve literally had to turn away people. Next week, we’ll probably pick up 50 more and stop it at 800, but we could probably keep going. I could definitely tell during the pickup that there were a lot of people that were just so appreciative,” Russell said.
She also thanked her workers and volunteers who helped make things successful.
“I had about 10 wonderful volunteers. I would say about 400 people picked up their food. I just put it on Facebook that I would need help, and an overabundance of people wanted to help. We only will deliver inside the city limits, but that’s a pretty good area,” she said. “With serving 750 people, I’m sure we’re going to make mistakes. Some people are not going to get their food or they weren’t home. We just apologize. Next week we’re doing pickup only, unless they are a facility. We took 18 to a facility, we took 12 to another facility.”
5 Chefs has remained closed throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and unlike some other restaurants in town, Russell said she is still hesitant to open right now, though there are plans to begin takeout orders in a couple of weeks.
“I’m the scaredy-cat out of the group, and I’ll just be honest. I told Anthony Holt that opening at 50% capacity wouldn’t pay our bills. So we’re just going to wait,” Russell said. “I’m not secure in are we safe enough yet, or are we not. I’m letting everybody else that wants to open open, and two weeks from, we’ll know if this virus goes up or down. We will start doing takeout in two weeks, curbside takeout. I probably won’t open up until more information is known. Half capacity won’t help us.”
In the meantime, the weekly meals are a good substitute for Russell and 5 Chefs and helps the community as well.
“I appreciate Portland’s support in helping a small business, and we’re helping back. It’s a win-win for all,” Russell said.
