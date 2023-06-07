The 60th Annual Franklin Car and Craft Show is set for September 16 in the historic downtown district.
The Simpson County Tourism Commission will coordinate this year’s show. Hunt Auto of Franklin is sponsoring the day long festival that begins at 9 a.m. The car show will end at 3 p.m. with a trophy presentation at 2 p.m. on the bandstand at the Simpson County Courthouse Lawn.
Hunt Auto is a three-generation family owned and operated car dealership.
Vehicle registration is from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a $20 entry fee and open to all vehicles. T-shirts will be available to the first 200 entrants. Trophies will be awarded to the Top 40 Favorites and Dignitary Picks.
“We are very proud to host the 60th Annual Car and Craft Show in Franklin this year,” said Amy Ellis, executive director Simpson County Tourism. “The car show is a Franklin tradition and we look forward to seeing familiar faces and many new ones also! We are very thankful to have Hunt Auto as our sponsor for this year’s show!”
Simpson County Tourism is currently accepting arts & craft vendor applications through August 11. All arts and craft vendors will be juried and items must be handmade to be included in the arts and crafts portion of the show. The main criteria for acceptance will be the quality in uniqueness of the work and booth space will be considered on a first come first served basis. The booth fee is $50 and the space size is 12-feet by 12-feet.
Applications received after August 11 will be charged a $10 late fee per booth. Craft vendor applicants must include a $50 check or money order with the application.
Food Vendors have the option to rent a booth space of 12-feet by 12-feet for the cost of $150 or a 12-feet by 24-feet space for $250.
The decision to cancel due to inclement weather will be made on September 15 and all vendors will be notified.
The Franklin-Simpson Cheerleaders are hosting a pancake benefit breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church.
Franklin-Simpson Renaissance is presenting the Annual Cruise-In, a free admission event, on Friday, September 15 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with registration at 5:30 p.m. on the Courthouse Square. Live music will be performed by The Sidewinders from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Food trucks will also be available.
For inquiries about the car and craft show, contact Simpson County Tourism by calling 270-586-3040 or by emailing tourism@franklinky.info
