The second 9/11 Never Forget Memorial was held at Portland High School on Thursday afternoon, drawing a diverse crowd that gathered to listen to music, stories and prayers. The memorial culminated with the attendees planting 2,997 flags on the grounds of the school.
The program was sponsored
by the Portland High School chapter of the Young Americans for Freedom led by Nick Suttle, who initiated the creation of a Portland High School chapter in 2021. The YAF membership raised money to fund the purchase of the flags through donations from Portland businesses and individuals.
The national YAF organization began the 9/11: Never Forget program 19 years ago and now touts more than 175 chapters in participating high schools and universities across the country.
opened with a welcome from Portland Mayor Mike Callis, followed by an a cappella
rendition of the national anthem performed by Jill Spears. The Portland High School band, led
by director Michael Shrum, provided an instrumental arrangement of “God Bless the U.S.A.,” after which YAF member Abigail Barnett, who served as
the day’s emcee, took the stage. She led a round of applause for Portland’s first responders, represented by members of the fire and police departments, and presented a plaque to the mayor for the city’s support of the 9/11 project.
State Rep. William Lamberth
then stepped to the microphone
to discuss the impact of 9/11,
both on himself and the country.
He recounted his shock at seeing the second airplane slam into the World Trade Center South Tower on live television when he was on campus as a law student.
“I’ll never forget where I was when that attack happened,” he said, “and everyone I know has
that same experience. All of us
who lived through it remember
it clearly. It was a day that changed us forever — as Americans. It seemed surreal. Our country was under attack — just because we’re free.”
After a prayer by pastor Bob Moon, chaplain of the Portland Police Department, YAF founder and junior class President Nick Suttle took charge of the event. A junior at Portland High School, Suttle explained the origins of the Memorial event.
“We started the Young Americans for Freedom, or YAF, last year because we realized the importance of remembering,” he said. “None of us were even born when 9/11 happened, which makes it important to be intentional about remembering. That’s why we’re doing this.”
He thanked the gathered audience for their support. “We have been able to raise all the funding we need to host this event and pay for the flags,” he said. “The support in our community has been immense.”
Suttle told the audience that the 2,997 flags represented each life lost on 9/11. “We want you to take some flags and plant them inside the 13 rows that are marked off with wire. Those rows stand for the 13 stripes of the American flag.”
The program closed with Portland High School trumpet player Ryann Clark performing Taps, and then the gathered souls lined up, took the 2,997 flags, and planted them in the rows provided on the grounds of Portland High School.
