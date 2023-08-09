A.J. Whitten, a teacher at Portland West Middle School since 2014, has accepted a new position, effective immediately. He is now a Middle School Instruction Coordinator with the Sumner County School District.
Sitting in the conference room at the Central Schools Office Building in Gallatin — his new workplace — Whitten said the job change happened suddenly. “As of the middle of July, I was headed back to teach social studies at Portland West Middle. I only accepted the position last Wednesday, July 19.”
Whitten has taught sixth and eighth-grade social studies for his entire tenure at Portland West Middle. “History was always a passion for me,” he said. “I knew this early on, and when I went to college, I immediately enrolled in the history department.” This was at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. “My family has roots in Arkansas,” Whitten said. “We pull for Arkansas every football season, even if everyone around me is cheering for Tennessee.”
After his freshman year in college, Whitten transferred to Tennessee Tech
in Cookeville, where he received his degree in education with a concentration in history. “I planned to marry my two interests — history and working with kids. I worked with the youth in my church, and I loved camping and doing outings with the kids. Being a social studies teacher gave me both.”
However, Whitten did not intend to teach in middle school. “My degree was in seven through 12,” he said. “But right on the heels of graduating college, I was getting married. I needed to get my foot in the door. I managed to get an interview with Cam MacLean, the Portland West Middle School Principal at the time. He said the school was growing and he might have funding for another social studies teacher.”
Two weeks later, Whitten got an offer to teach sixth and eighth-grade social studies at Portland West Middle. “I decided right then and there that I would just learn to be a middle school teacher,” said Whitten. “It didn’t seem like a good time to quibble over what grade I thought I wanted to teach.”
As it turned out, Whitten loved teaching middle schoolers. “It’s a fascinating and difficult time of transition,” he said. “Middle school offers so much more freedom than elementary school, and the maturity level among the kids varies a lot. Sixth grade is one of the toughest years, but by the seventh grade, they often feel more comfortable. Middle school kids are loving and impressionable. They respond when they feel you care about them because sometimes they feel like nobody does — they’re in that awkward stage.”
Whitten describes his career change as moving from one classroom to multiple classrooms. “I get to be involved with seven different middle schools.”
The 14 middle schools in the Sumner County School District are split between two coordinators. Whitten will be overseeing Knox Doss, Ellis, Hawkins, Station Camp, Merol Hyde, Rucker-Stewart, and Liberty. “My former principal at Portland West, Cam MacLean, is the principal at Station Camp Middle School, so he and I will be working together again, which is very cool,” Whitten noted.
His only reservation about taking the new job was leaving the Portland West faculty in the lurch, minus a social studies teacher. But the dominoes fell into place. “It was a God thing,” said Whitten, grinning. “My best friend in the education world is Alex Meadows, who’s been teaching social studies at Portland West for the same amount of time I have. He agreed to slide into my position. Then they had to find someone to fill his class, but a related arts teacher wanted to teach history and took his classes, so everything pretty much fell into place.”
With his mind at ease, Whitten feels ready to take on his new role. “I originally applied for this job because I was so impressed with how the School District supports the students in Sumner County,” he said. “For instance, the district started the Summer Scholars Program right after Covid to allow the students to catch up for lost time in school.”
The school district also emphasizes the importance of communication, which is one of Whitten’s core beliefs. “It’s all about building relationships,” he said. “Teachers and parents communicating is essential. But at the same time, middle school is when we want the students to start learning how to advocate for themselves. That can be a balancing act. But if you are a teacher and you need to have a tough conversation with a parent, you want that parent’s trust — to believe that you have the best interest of the child at heart.”
Whitten is also a proponent of a hands-on approach to education. “School is not about one or two paths anymore,” he said. “It’s about providing multiple avenues for multiple types of learners. There’s more than one fit for all students.”
Whitten has spent a lot of time considering the conditions necessary to keep a middle school student’s interest in education. “We’ve got to make school relevant to their lives,” he concluded. “They need to believe that they will learn useful life skills in a classroom setting—at school. And most of all, they need to know that we care and want them to succeed.”
