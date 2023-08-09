A.J. Whitten, a teacher at Portland West Middle School since 2014, has accepted a new position, effective immediately. He is now a Middle School Instruction Coordinator with the Sumner County School District.

Sitting in the conference room at the Central Schools Office Building in Gallatin — his new workplace — Whitten said the job change happened suddenly. “As of the middle of July, I was headed back to teach social studies at Portland West Middle. I only accepted the position last Wednesday, July 19.”

