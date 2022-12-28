On Dec. 6, the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) met with Portland’s Planning Commission and other interested members of the community in a land use meeting to discuss progress made by the GNRC on Portland’s comprehensive city plan.
The GNRC has partnered with the City of Portland to update its plan. This is the first official update in 18 years. GNRC is a public agency created by the State of Tennessee in 1965 and exists to help with planning and economic development for a 13-county area in Middle Tennessee. It is a free-standing organization and is not a part of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville or Davidson County but is owned by Middle Tennessee city and county governments.
The role of GNRC is to provide professional staffing and technical support to cities and counties that wish to update comprehensive plans and policies. Most cities and localities update their plans every 10 to 15 years.
GNRC Director Jessica Hill led the meeting, assisted by a three-member team.
Mayor Mike Callis, most of the planning commission, and various other members of the city council were present.
After initial introductions, Hill acknowledged the wealth of experience in the room and said that GNRC’s purpose was to draw on that knowledge to ensure they were creating the best comprehensive plan possible for the city to use as a guide.
“A city’s comprehensive plan is a living document,” said Hill. “It’s a guide and a source of information, and it’s designed to reflect your vision — the citizens of Portland — not our vision.”
The meeting was part workshop and part presentation. The attendees were asked to engage in exercises designed to stimulate areas of discussion about Portland’s biggest opportunities, as well as concerns felt by the city’s leadership. After the activity, the consensus of the group was that Portland’s issues revolve around bringing in new revenue streams, keeping the small-town feel, finding methods to achieve sustainable growth, growing smartly, thriving, and creating a place where people want to live.
Hill then provided statistics based on research GNRC has conducted over several months, which related to population size and growth, income distribution, population demographics, and workforce trends.
Regarding growth, Hill stated that Portland had averaged an additional 14 people per month since 2010. Mayor Callis inserted that the current population stands at about 13,156 as of the census and noted that there had been more growth between 2000 and 2010. Hill said this was consistent throughout Middle Tennessee.
Per GRNC, diversity studies show an increase in older people, while 19% of the population consists of school-age children. Eighteen% identify as non-white or minority.
Hill also said that research revealed that 50% of Portland is living below the poverty level, which is about the same for all of Sumner County. Trends over the last 10 years show that household income has increased by 17%. A significant increase has been seen in high-income households (households with income over $200,000), which increased by 83%.
“But with that,” said Hill, “there has been a 62% increase in poverty.”
The median income is $56 thousand a year, lower than across other cities in Sumner and Robertson Counties.
Over the last four years, Portland residents worked primarily in Davidson County and the southeastern portions of Sumner County. Employees working in Portland tended to live in Portland, but a significant number travel in from Kentucky and Robertson County — about 5,500 people.
“Twenty-one% of homeowners are cost-burdened,” said Hill, “which means they pay more than 30% of their income on housing.”
The typical value of a home in Portland is $305,000, which would require an income of $87,000 a year to afford it comfortably.
“Forty-five% of renters in Portland are cost-burdened, which could be caused by multiple reasons, including low availability of rental units,” stated Hill.
Callis noted that the subject of rental property availability always brings up a conundrum. “We say we want more affordable homes, but then again, we don’t want more homes.”
There was some confusion on the part of GNRC regarding the total acreage of parkland, which stands now at over 300 acres. Per that clarification, it is probable that 100% of Portland residents easily live within walking distance of a park or greenway.
Because of the growth of Nashville, which has been explosive, the attendees of the meeting agreed that growth in Portland is inevitable, a fact that has mixed meanings.
“A trip to Nashville from Portland, which used to be a little jaunt, is now a journey. Unfortunately,” said Hill, “congestion and travel speeds are going to continue to plague the community. When we talk to the residents of Portland, if congestion is not their top concern, it is in their top three.”
Callis said that transportation corridor studies had been done in the past, but the studies had never been put together. “At one time there was a Highway 52 West study, and a different 52 East study. I think they date back to 2007. There is a more recent Highway 109 study. There just isn’t any cohesion, which is a big reason we wanted to update the plan.”
Hill moved to maps that showed Portland’s current population density, including the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB). UGB is a defined area beyond a city’s limits, an area into which the city could grow over time. On the map, Portland’s UGB line extends well beyond the city limits.
Callis inserted that Sumner County recently updated the UGB for each of its cities and that Portland’s did not change. “Portland probably has the largest UGB in Sumner County,” Callis said. “When it was originally done, back in the nineties, people just took a pen and drew a circle.”
Hill and Callis agreed that Gallatin and Hendersonville had “maxed out” their UGB. This is not the case in Portland, and the forecast for Portland in 25 years is heavily dependent on how much it decides to build out.
Hill said, “A lot of Portland’s growth is happening out by the Interstate. But there is also growth in the downtown area, and also in the southern UGB area.”
Forecasts for population growth are affected by several factors, but included are the types of zoning the city permits, along with behavior patterns (what attracts people to certain locations.)
Hill stated that with Portland’s current zoning policies, if every property owner built to the full extent of the zoning ordinance, by 2045 Portland’s population would be over 100,000 people.
“However,” said Hill, “that is 3.8 times higher than what we expect. But it is the reason for updating your comprehensive plan. We’re here to tell you what the possible scenarios are.”
Hill said that one value of GRNC was its ability to create different scenarios. “Then you can study these possibilities and decide what kind of growth you want. You can make zoning ordinances that will focus on what you want, such as adding major retailers, or focusing on building corridors.”
The meeting continued with the city of Portland’s leadership grappling with the definition of “smart growth.”
“Our goal,” said Hill. “is to help you find a way to maintain the things you know your citizens love about your town — the sense of community — while growing enough to improve conditions, such as obtaining public transportation.”
“I had a discussion at the Christmas parade with a friend who told me how much he loves the small-town feel in Portland,” said Callis. “He grew up in Gallatin, and he said that Gallatin just is not the same town he knew back then. But in almost the same breath,” Callis continued, “He said that he sure wished he could get sushi in Portland.”
Nate Heisler summarized, “We all want to keep Old Portland while we’re making New Portland.”
