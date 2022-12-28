PORNWS-12-28-22 Planning Commission

Planning Commissioner Gail Gentry contemplates the Portland city map.

 Photo by Janet Scott

On Dec. 6, the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) met with Portland’s Planning Commission and other interested members of the community in a land use meeting to discuss progress made by the GNRC on Portland’s comprehensive city plan.

The GNRC has partnered with the City of Portland to update its plan. This is the first official update in 18 years. GNRC is a public agency created by the State of Tennessee in 1965 and exists to help with planning and economic development for a 13-county area in Middle Tennessee. It is a free-standing organization and is not a part of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville or Davidson County but is owned by Middle Tennessee city and county governments.

