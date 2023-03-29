Anyone who walks into Franklin’s Sharper Image Tree & Landscape in March will find the owners and their sons hard at work, preparing for the ATV Motocross National Championship Series because the two sons compete nationally in this popular sport.
For those who don’t know, ATV stands for All Terrain Vehicle. According to the CarBike Tech Blog, an ATV is also known as a quad or quadricycle type vehicle, which usually has four wheels but always more than two wheels. An ATV runs on low-pressure tires and has handlebars instead of a wheel for controlling the steering. ATV racing is very popular—the market was valued at $5.96 billion last year.
Cooper and Owen Gregory ride quads.
Cooper, 15, and Owen, 7, are participating in the ATV Motocross National Championship (ATVMX), arguably the most prestigious ATV competition in the world.
The ATVMX takes place on nine racetracks located all over the country. It starts in March and the final race, in August, is always held at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Each race takes place over a two-day weekend, with qualifying races on Saturdays and results being tallied to determine who will move on to the next location.
“The boys got into ATV Motocross because my husband, Michael, raced in the ATV National Championship series,” said Marie Gregory, mother of the boys. “We started racing them locally, and after they won most everything around here, we moved on to the National Championship Series. This is their second year to compete.”
Cooper began riding when he was four years old, but his training was interrupted. “When I was six, I took a pretty big break, about seven years.”
Marie listed the reasons for the break. “First, we were getting ready to open Sharper Image Landscaping, which we did in 2015. Secondly, we were building a house. And finally, I was getting ready to give birth to Owen.”
But once the business was humming along, the house was completed and Baby Owen was three years old, the family returned its attention to racing. Cooper has a specific memory about that season. “I got a new four-wheeler in 2014, and in 2015 — the year we built the house — we sold it. It never even got started. I outgrew it before I got to ride it.”
Now he rides what is called a 250 Mod. “It’s a hybrid four-wheeler,” added Cooper, “which means it has a four-wheeler chassis with a dirt bike engine in it. They don’t make a factory 250 four-wheeler, so you have to get the engines out of bikes.”
Cooper is on an age cusp in the world of ATVMX youth regulations. He is not allowed to ride an engine over 300 cc’s until he’s 16, at which point he can ride an ATV with a 450cc engine. “I turn 16 on April 10th, and the Texas race is April 8 and 9,” he said, “so I can only ride 250 there. But after that, I can legally ride a 450.”
Younger brother Owen rode his first ATV when he was three. He rides a 50 cc ATV, the smallest quad made by major brands, according to ATV authority ATVTemple.com, and the perfect starter size.
“Owen is very lucky,” said Marie, “because the ATVMX rules ask for your age as of January 1st, and Owen’s birthday is Jan. 4th. So even though he turned seven on January 4th, he gets to compete as a six-year-old the whole year.”
Owen placed seventh in his class nationally last year, and has his eye set on the championship this year. With his year of experience and slight age advantage, the family thinks he has a shot.
The ATVMX series is separated into age-level classes and skill-level classes. Owen is competing in two age-level classes — one for ages 4-6, and another for ages 4-8.
Cooper will start the season riding in an age-level class for 13-15-year-olds but will move to a skill-level class (B class) after he turns 16. “I like the B class in the professional designations,” he said. “There is a C class, but it’s a beginner class. Beginner classes can be a little wild—the people in C class are usually new to the sport. My main thing is staying safe, and B-class riders have a little more experience.”
The designations above B class are A class and Pro-Am. Anything beyond Pro Am requires a professional license. “I plan to be Pro-Am by the time I graduate high school,” said Cooper. “A class and Pro-Am are both considered entry levels into the pros. So, B class is a good intermediate class for me this year.”
Both boys have a long list of protective gear: neck braces, chest protectors, helmets, knee pads, gloves, goggles, and knee boots. Long pants are always worn.
Cooper and Owen have an experienced coach — their father, Michael. He also started quad racing early in life when he was eight years old. “I tried dirt bikes first but switched to quads quickly,” he said. Michael raced ATVs in all the classes through Pro-Am but decided not to go pro.
This decision was strongly influenced by his mother’s death. “I come from a divorced family, and my mother was the inspiration for me racing,” he shared. “Racing and my mom went together. When she died, it seemed like the right time to move on.”
Michael feels that ATV racing instills discipline and independence. “On these tracks, the boys go out of eyesight,” he explained. “They make their own decisions — how to navigate turns, negotiate passes, perform jumps, and there are no microphones, like in NASCAR racing. They’re really on their own.” The national races are five laps and can last up to twenty minutes.
It’s also an expansive lifestyle. Owen says his best friend is from Canada, and Cooper has friends, he says, “from Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, and Canada. All over.”
Michael remembers the difference racing made in his teenage years. “When I was in high school, I would come to school on Mondays and the guys would be talking about their weekends, getting drunk, partying, and I wasn’t into any of that,” he said. “I was off racing, trying to get better at something I loved doing.”
The Gregory parents believe racing teaches life lessons and are impressed by Cooper’s recent accomplishments. “Last year, Cooper weighed about 250 pounds and now he’s down to 155 pounds,” said Michael.
Cooper said he lost the weight by training. “I wanted to be a better racer,” he said, “and the leaner you are, the faster you go. I worked on building a faster metabolism.”
Marie loves the family lifestyle that goes along with racing. “It’s like the four of us have a mission, and we’re all together working on it.” She and Michael decided to home-school the boys this year, which has created time for Cooper to take a job working half-days at Kenny Perry’s Golf Course.
“I believe you have to work hard to get what you want,” said Michael. “I’ve tried to train my sons to be like what people used to be in the workforce. And I see Cooper doing that, people in the community walk up and tell me what a good job he’s doing at the golf course.”
Marie said that doors are opening for Cooper from his contacts in the racing world. “He’s friends with people who are designing and building their own ATV parts.” Cooper, who took welding at Franklin-Simpson High School as a freshman, agrees with his mom. “Being around the racetrack is giving me a lot of interest in mechanics.”
Michael points out that racing is financially strenuous. “Counting setup and maintenance, it costs about $120 thousand to go through the season.”
Owen and Cooper each have sponsors.
Cooper’s sponsors include Sharper Image, G-Force, FTR Powersports, JPMX, JH Racing, Hamson Racing, Rath Racing, Fourwerx, Leatt, ODI Grips, Slick Products, Engine Ice, ASV Inventions, Ignite, and JSR.
Owen is sponsored by Sharper Image, G-Force, FTR Powersports, JPMX, JSR, Jeremiah Jones MX Racing School, Impact Solutions, Ignite, and CGR.
The Gregorys are always looking for more sponsors—and feel that the boys are walking advertisements for a high quality of life.
As of this printing, the Gregory sons have completed the first race — the Gatorback, held in Alachua, Florida. Both are competing well and moving forward. Owen had a podium win (meaning 1st-3rd place).
“We came home with three top ten finishes, a podium, no injuries, and no mechanical problems,” said Marie. “It was a great weekend!”
“It’s a long season,” reflected Cooper, “but that last weekend, at the Loretta Lynn Ranch, is so much fun, It’s a fantastic way to end the season.”
