MOTOCROSS

Michael, Marie, Cooper and Owen Gregory

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

Anyone who walks into Franklin’s Sharper Image Tree & Landscape in March will find the owners and their sons hard at work, preparing for the ATV Motocross National Championship Series because the two sons compete nationally in this popular sport.

For those who don’t know, ATV stands for All Terrain Vehicle. According to the CarBike Tech Blog, an ATV is also known as a quad or quadricycle type vehicle, which usually has four wheels but always more than two wheels. An ATV runs on low-pressure tires and has handlebars instead of a wheel for controlling the steering. ATV racing is very popular—the market was valued at $5.96 billion last year.

