PORNWS-11-23-22 Strawberry Picker Players

Grant Collins and Elizabeth Berry tend to the hair of Scott Elam and Emma Supica while Luke Watson looks on.

 Photo by Janet Scott

A performance designed to benefit the Temple Theatre reconstruction, Grant Collins and his Strawberry Picker Players presented “A Night of Improv Comedy” at the Southern Occasions Event Center in Portland on Saturday night, Nov. 19th.

Over a hundred people thronged the venue to enjoy a presentation that frequently included the attendees. For instance, the comedy team asked the gathered for familiar movie lines, favorite famous lyrics, and categories for the actors to spoof, such as occupations or relationships. In one case, two audience members were asked to provide sound effects—with highly comedic results.

