A performance designed to benefit the Temple Theatre reconstruction, Grant Collins and his Strawberry Picker Players presented “A Night of Improv Comedy” at the Southern Occasions Event Center in Portland on Saturday night, Nov. 19th.
Over a hundred people thronged the venue to enjoy a presentation that frequently included the attendees. For instance, the comedy team asked the gathered for familiar movie lines, favorite famous lyrics, and categories for the actors to spoof, such as occupations or relationships. In one case, two audience members were asked to provide sound effects—with highly comedic results.
Collins is a 1999 graduate of Portland High School and attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville as a Theater Major. After graduation, he moved to Chicago, where he studied at the famed Second City Conservatory—the incubator for many well-known comedians and actors associated with Saturday Night Live (SNL)—a list including Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Chris Farley, Catherine O’Hara, and Eugene Levy.
“I think I always loved theater,” said Collins from his home in Hendersonville. “I performed all through high school and college—first at Portland High School and then at UT, where I did a lot of musical theater. But I had the urge to break out of the box of pre-defined character. I also didn’t want to be typecast. So, I started researching how people got into improv—how actors got their start on shows like SNL. I landed on the Second City Training Program, and that was the right fit for me.”
Collins went on to graduate from the Second City Conservatory and Musical Conservatory and trained at iO (originally ImprovOlympic), an improv and training theater in Chicago. iO was founded in 1981 and also has many notable alumni, including Amy Poehler and Stephen Colbert. Collins lived in Chicago for eight years, teaching and performing.
In 2005, he returned to Sumner County. “I moved home to assist my dad with my grandfather as his health declined,” explained Collins. “Once I was back and settled, I began helping to write the curriculum for Nashville’s Third Coast Comedy. Then, I began teaching there. Coaching the improv teams and performing followed.”
Third Coast Comedy Club in Nashville offers live improv, standup, and comedy sketch shows every week. They also have classes for every aspect of the comedy world, from the basic principles of improvising to standup training, musical improvisation, writing sketch comedy for television, stage movement, and group improv.
“I teach and perform at Third Coast,” said Collins, “but I’m slowly working toward my dream of getting Lurudu Street—my own production company—off and running. Our show in Portland borrows my friends from Third Coast. We’re calling ourselves the Strawberry Picker Players for this show—because I’m from Portland and it’s a way to both connect with and poke my hometown.”
The Strawberry Picker Players consist of an elite team:
Scott Elam is the Artistic Director at Third Coast, trained at Second City and iO, and graduated from Second City Conservatory.
Luke Watson is the co-owner and co-founder of Third Coast Comedy Club and started a comedy troupe called LOL Nashville.
Emma Supica is a graduate of the Third Coast Comedy Club Training Center and is a member of Cherry Bomb, the musical improv team at Third Coast. She is the director and founder of a nonprofit called “Unscripted.”
Elizabeth Berry is a member of Cherry Bomb and LOL Nashville and received her improv training in Miami.
Madeline Farr graduated from the Third Coast Comedy Club Training Center and is on the Third Coast House team, “You Had to Be There.”
“I’m very excited about the Temple Theatre project,” says Collins. “And overjoyed that I could put together a troupe to help. The show we did as the Strawberry Picker Players is an example of what I want to do with my own company, Lurudu Street. And a part of my dream includes bringing shows to towns for people who haven’t experienced live improv comedy. That’s what we did tonight—and I hope that once Temple Theatre is open, the Strawberry Picker Players will be regulars on its stage.”
Temple Theatre is expected to be complete within the next two months. It would not be surprising to see Grant Collins and the Strawberry Picker Players on that stage sometime soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.