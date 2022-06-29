From food vendors to live music, the Fourth of July celebration isn’t just about fireworks for the Highland Fire Department (HFD). The event starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 with live music from SkipRich at Mitchellville Park. Following SkipRich will be Mike Mueller at 3:30 p.m., Dustin Spears at 5 p.m. and Ballistic at 7 p.m.
Captain Corey Young and other firefighters from Highland Fire Department, have expanded the event significantly. Young stated that “the entire budget for last year’s event is what they’re spending this year just on the finale of the fireworks show.”
Young noted that the city of Portland is growing at a significant rate. This event is for the community, and the funds for the event is provided by sponsors. Young stated “Spine Stop has been the largest contributor they have ever had.” “Looking back to the last three years where the event was growing, I’m pleased we could add so much more this year. We could not have done it without the sponsors,” Young expressed. “It’s truly about providing a fun event for the community.”
For their fifth annual celebration, the Department is also including foam, Young noted “lots of foam.” Foam from the fire truck may just be the fun the kids need, and adults too. With an afternoon full of events, Young hopes the family can relax and look to the sky for a Fourth of July fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Young said the heat will be scorching for the day. “We have several plans to keep the family cool, so bring out your lawn chair and spend the day with your community.”
The Portland Fire Department has decided to prohibit the discharging of fireworks inside the City of Portland until further notice. This will coincide with the current open burn ban. The decision was based on dry and expected windy conditions.
The Highland Fire Department July 4 fireworks is not affected by the PFD decision because it is outside the Portland city limits.
