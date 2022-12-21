On Friday, Dec. 9th, Portland High School hosted its Christmas Fine Arts Festival, an event intended to raise funds to support the school’s fine arts program while celebrating the holiday season.
The evening was conceived to be an immersive experience.
Upon entering, the attendee was given a ticket, a program, and a printed guide, which served as a map through the presentation.
The hallways leading from the main entrance to the cafeteria were lined with art, some displayed on easels, some on thematic display boards, and others on the walls, all created by members of the Art Club and all students of PHS art teacher, Brenda Barnes-Ulhs.
Entering the cafeteria, ticketholders were treated to a hot drink and cookies. After this, visitors were offered student-made ornaments and mugs.
Page Chapman was on hand to provide henna tattoos to all takers.
Tables laden with homemade cakes and pies, as well as Christmas-themed crafts, were available for browsing, awaiting the start of the silent auction.
At 6 p.m., the concert began with Job Callis providing a warm welcome and serving as emcee for the night, introducing each act.
Featured groups included the six-member Opus P Brass Ensemble, which started the evening off with an instrumental set including “Away in a Manger” and “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.” After the intermission, Opus P cheered the audience with “Joy to the World.”
The PHS Theater Department members performed a pair of “Stealth Elf” comedy skits: “Mind Your Ps and Qs” and “Is It Because I Rhyme?”
The choir, led by Tara Carrick, performed three intricate arrangements of the holiday standards, “My Favorite Things,” “Merry Christmas, Darling” and “Silent Night.”
Band director Michael Shrum got the jazz band started and then strolled off, as they were fully capable of rousing the audience with sharp performances of “Feliz Navidad” and “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”
The Saxophone Ensemble did not disappoint with its rendition of Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree,” and Sophia Link closed the first half of the concert with a solo performance of “Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland.”
The intermission allowed the audience needed time to bid for items in the silent auction.
The grand finale was provided by Jeanna Sando and Madeline Lassiter, joining together to close the night out with the beloved classic, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
According to Choral Director Tara Carrick, approximately a hundred people attended the festival, and the silent auction brought in around two hundred dollars. Each branch of the Fine Arts Department received a few hundred dollars for its efforts.
All in all, the Fine Arts Festival was a successful showcase of the PHS theater, art, and music departments. The audience was given ample opportunity to sample the sights, sounds, and tastes of the Christmas season — truly an evening of “peace on earth, goodwill towards men.”
