Abortion

Dr. Tracy Coffee of Clarksville regularly provides emergency care to pregnant women. Her job is now complicated by Tennessee’s abortion ban.

 John Partipilo/Tennessee Lookout

Dr. Tracy Coffey routinely provides emergency care to pregnant women. Last week, on a Saturday, she performed surgery on a patient to remove an ectopic pregnancy — a procedure doctors at her Clarksville hospital perform about once a month. But among the many questions about Tennessee’s new abortion ban for which Coffey can find no answers is this one: must she notify the state?

She didn’t report ectopic pregnancy care before the Aug. 25 law took effect. But Tennessee’s ban defines pregnancy as beginning the moment an egg is fertilized by sperm; it defines abortion as terminating a pregnancy. An ectopic pregnancy, by definition, consists of a fertilized egg.

