The Kentucky-Tennessee Conference camp meeting will convene Friday, May 27, at 6:45 p.m. in the Raphan Ley Auditorium on the Highland Academy campus for the first time since 2019.
Derek Morris, president of the internationally broadcast HopeChannel, will start off the week of meetings. The speaker during the following evenings will be Hans Diehl, founder of a better-living seminar called CHIP. Meetings for all age levels will continue through the following week, and John Bradshaw, president of the religious telecast It Is Written, will close the meetings on the weekend of June 4. There will also be a variety of seminars covering topics such as technology, financing, evangelism as well as music and other special features.
“We invite friends in our community to join us during this special program,” said Conference President Steve Haley. “It will be a great opportunity to fellowship with one another, participate in some fun activities and learn more about the love of Jesus.”
The Kentucky-Tennessee Conference of Seventh-day Adventists includes the state of Kentucky and the western half of Tennessee, consisting of 99 churches, eight companies, 14 elementary schools, two secondary school sand about 16,000 church members. It employs over750 pastors, teachers, administrators and others
To learn more about Camp Meeting, visit https://www.kytn.net/kytnevents.
