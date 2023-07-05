Portland animal lovers have two nearby resources when it comes to all animal needs — the Portland Police Department’s Division of Animal Control and Sumner County Animal Control in Gallatin. Although the two facilities differ in size, they have the same mission and passion: to keep the public safe, protect animals, encourage adoption, and educate the community to be responsible pet owners.

Portland’s Animal Control is a division of the Portland Police Department and has one overseer, Jamie Weekley. Describing herself as “all things Animal Control in Portland,” Weekley appeared in the lobby of the Police Department to talk about the services Animal Control provides. “We have eight dogs available to be adopted right now,” she explained. “We only have nine kennels, so we’re almost full up.”

