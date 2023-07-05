Portland animal lovers have two nearby resources when it comes to all animal needs — the Portland Police Department’s Division of Animal Control and Sumner County Animal Control in Gallatin. Although the two facilities differ in size, they have the same mission and passion: to keep the public safe, protect animals, encourage adoption, and educate the community to be responsible pet owners.
Portland’s Animal Control is a division of the Portland Police Department and has one overseer, Jamie Weekley. Describing herself as “all things Animal Control in Portland,” Weekley appeared in the lobby of the Police Department to talk about the services Animal Control provides. “We have eight dogs available to be adopted right now,” she explained. “We only have nine kennels, so we’re almost full up.”
A Certified Animal Control Officer, Weekley has a personal commitment to rehabilitating dogs that are brought in. “I will keep a dog on site for 10 days to work on rehabilitation,” she said. “The state requirement is three days. If it turns out I can’t rehabilitate a dog, I ask an animal rescue service to take the dog. Some rescue shelters have more resources than we do.”
Weekley said the Portland Animal Control has not euthanized an animal on site in three years. “Occasionally we do get a vicious dog. We had one brought in recently which had mauled two people. In those cases, we take it to the Macon County Animal Hospital in Lafayette to be euthanized.”
Facebook is used to let the public know about the availability of adoptable dogs and cats. “I update the Animal Control page regularly,” Weekley said. “There’s a QR code you can click that brings up the listings and photos of the dogs and cats available for adoption. We also use the page to let people know our status. For instance, in June we were critically full, and had no room for more dogs.”
The adoption fee is $120 per dog and $80 per cat if they’re spayed/neutered and vaccinated. The cost for non-spayed/neutered and vaccinated animals ranges between $25 and $100. The state requires vaccinations within ten days of adoption and that all dogs and cats be spayed/neutered. For more information, check out Portland’s Animal Control Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/portlandtnanimalcontrol.
Also close by for Portland residents, the Sumner County Animal Control facility is a part of the Sheriff’s Department. Under the direction of Lieutenant Chris Tarlecky, the county facility has kennels for 72 dogs.
When an animal is brought in, whether by an owner or a stray being turned in, the animal is “on intake.” It is immediately evaluated for health and disposition. “If the animal meets all requirements, we move it over to the adoption side, where animals can be seen by the public,” Tarlecky said.
The Sumner County Animal Control facility offers a cat playroom and dog and cat visitation areas, where families can interact with the animals and even introduce their existing pets to their potential new pets.
Rebecca Lester, a six-year veteran with Animal Control, assists Tarlecky in running the facility. “We keep animals on intake for five days, though the state only requires three,” Lester said. “We do this to ensure they’re healthy and evaluate their disposition. Also, if we know of someone who wants a certain type of dog, we’ll call them if that type of dog is brought in.”
To qualify for adoption, a dog must have no aggression, and there are many different types. “Some dogs show food aggression,” said Tarlecky. “That makes them unlikely for adoption. Some animals have aggression toward one gender or another. Some dogs are docile until they’re around other dogs. This type of dog can still be adopted, but we let the new owners know that they shouldn’t put their new dog around other animals.”
The Gallatin facility has also been critically full in recent days. “We took in 101 animals in June,” Tarlecky said. “This past weekend alone on Friday and Saturday, we took in 27 animals — eleven dogs and sixteen cats.”
The Sumner County Animal Control facility has twenty-two puppies currently on site. “We’ve had two mama dogs give birth — one had eight surviving puppies, and the other had nine. One of the litters of puppies will be available to adopt next week.”
Tarlecky has been with the Sheriff’s Department for twenty-seven years and took over the Animal Control Division in 2021. “This is where I hope to be until I retire,” he said.
Lester praises Tarlecky’s commitment to the Animal Control mission. “We’ve reduced the euthanasia rate by half since Chris came,” she said. “He hates the notion of euthanizing because of crowding and is determined to only euthanize an animal because of illness, old age, or aggression.”
Lester explained that the Sumner County Animal Control works with the Vol State Student Veterinary program for spaying and neutering, and soon will also use Sumner County’s Spay and Neuter Alliance. “The Vol State program is wonderful but it does have gaps during school vacations. So, by adding the Alliance, we’ll be able to be more consistent.”
The cost of adopting a spayed and neutered dog at the Sumner County Animal Control can be as much as $145, but only $25-55 if the dog is not spayed or neutered. Sumner County Animal Control is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 9-4. To contact the facility, call 615-452-2400.
“We also invite people to keep up with us on our Facebook page,” said Tarlecky. “And don’t forget, we’ve got some really cute puppies available for adoption next week.”
