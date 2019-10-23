Portland Police Department
Jason M. Haynes, 39, the 10400 block of S. Sangamon St., Chicago, Illinois, was charged with resisting arrest, simple possession of schedule VI narcotics, assault against a law enforcement officer and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon on Oct. 15.
John Aaron Walter, 35, the 1000 block of Swamp Road, Portland, was charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked or suspended license and possession of schedule IV narcotics on Oct. 11.
James Anthony Thomas, 27, the 100 block of Crestview Drive, Franklin, Kentucky, was charged with driving under the influence on Oct. 11.
Zachary Jacob Tooley, 28, the 1800 block of Highway 52 E., Portland, was charged with driving under the influence on Oct. 12.
Clifford B. Nicholson III, 21, the 300 block of Baker Loop Road, Newbern, Kentucky, was charged with simple possession of schedule VI narcotics on Oct. 13.
Curtis D. Benton, 39, the 300 block of Clark St., Franklin, Kentucky, was charged with financial responsibility violation, driving on a revoked or suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule II narcotics and simple possession of schedule VI narcotics on Oct. 13.
Brittany J. Chane, 28, the 300 block of Clark St., Franklin, Kentucky, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, simple possession of schedule VI narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 13.
Christian T. Fowler, 19, the 300 block of N. Russell St., Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Oct. 13.
Devin K. Eason, 18, the 100 block of Gayla Court, Portland, was charged with domestic assault and vandalism under $1,000 on Oct. 14.
Sumner County Sheriff's Office
Randall Ray Brummet, 42, the 2900 block of Highway 31 E., Bethpage, was charged with failure to appear on Oct. 11.
Charles E. Blair, 42, the 100 block of E. Biggs Road, Portland, was charged with child abuse on Oct. 3.
Christopher Love, 45, the 800 block of Old Highway 31 E., Bethpage, was charged with evading arrest on foot and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 12.
Ricardo Lopez, 49, the 300 block of Dollar Ave., Portland, was charged with public intoxication on Oct. 14.
Stewart Barry, 28, the 300 block of Parker Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Oct. 14.
Westmoreland Police Department
Jonathon Dewayne Paul Bennett, 22, the 100 block of Maple Lane, Westmoreland, was charged with driving under the influence and financial responsibility law violation on Oct. 11.
Donny Ray Nodine, 45, Portland, was charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, violation of financial responsibility law and reckless endangerment by motor vehicle on Oct. 11.
