Portland Police
Tracey Pippin, 45, of the 500 block of Old Gallatin Road, Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense) on Jan. 31.
Jeffrey Sawyer, 33, of the 500 block of East College St., Jackson, was charged with criminal impersonation on Jan. 28.
Sumner County Sheriff’s Dept.
David Dillard, 33, of the 300 block of Jim Courtney Road, Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense) on Feb. 2.
George L. Grider, 48, of the 600 block of Morgantown Road, Franklin, Ky., was charged with possession of meth for resale, failure to maintain lane, driving while in possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 30.
Joe Kerry Ray, 65, of the 300 block of Martin Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 30.
Gallatin Police
Valentin Robert Patrica, 44, of the 1900 block of Old Gallatin Road, Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense) and driving without a license on Feb. 1.
