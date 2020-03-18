Portland Police
Carol Sue Manuel, 60, of the 100 block of Jerry Street, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on March 8.
Chantry Stratton, 41, of the 8900 block of Florence Road, Smyrna, was charged with burglary on March 11.
Sumner County Sheriff’s Dept.
Teresa Haskins, 39, of the 200 block of College Street, Portland, was charged with possession of a schedule V drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of LSD, possession of a schedule III drug, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license and driving on a revoked license on March 9.
