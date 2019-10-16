Portland Police Department
Grayson Robert Shadowens, 22, the 500 block of College St., Portland, was charged with public intoxication on Oct. 4.
Jeremy Ray Beauchane, 42, the 100 block of Smith Road, Portland, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked or suspended license on Oct. 6.
Leslie Gail Briley, 45, the 300 block of Old Highway 109, Portland, was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000 on Oct. 4.
Joseph Edward Shrum, 28, the 100 block of Portland Courtyard, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 25.
Mark F. Hemmer II, 30, the 7400 block of Swift Road, Goodlettsville, was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 25.
William Allen Graves, 28, the 300 block of Portland Blvd., Portland, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance (55-12-139) on Sept. 24.
Randall W. Prochaska, 49, the 200 block of Jim Courtney Road, Portland, was charged with violation of open container law and driving under the influence on Sept. 21.
Michael G. Stevens, 57, the 300 block of Martin Road, Portland, was charged with driving under the influence and domestic assault on Sept. 21.
Sumner County Sheriff's Office
Tiffani Roth, 29, the 200 block of W. Roberts Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Oct. 5.
Manuel Salvador Tecu Diaz, 32, the 1900 block of Haynestown Road, Westmoreland, was charged with violation of open container law, driving without a license and driving under the influence on Oct. 5.
Daniel Endicott, 32, the 500 block of Womack Road, Bethpage, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct on Oct. 4.
Jonathan Douglas Huff, 32, the 500 block of South Road, Cottontown, was charged with domestic assault and interference with a 911 call on Sept. 27.
David Issac Dillard, 33, the 300 block of Jim Courtney Road, Portland, was charged with driving under the influence on Sept. 24.
Jesse Larry Henley Jr., 31, the 1800 block of Rock Bridge Road, Bethpage, was charged with attempted first degree murder on law enforcement officer, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic assault, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, five counts of violation of an order of protection and six counts of reckless endangerment on Sept. 23.
Stacey Helaine Hyatt, 47, the 1900 block of Highway 259, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 22.
Kellie Leon Taylor, 45, the 1200 block of Mt. Olive Road, Westmoreland, was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 20.
Jason Wade Crawford, 43, the 1900 block of Highway 259, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 22.
Gallatin Police Department
John Brandon Butler, 34, the 200 block of County House Road, Cottontown, was charged with public intoxication on Sept. 22.
