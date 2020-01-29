Portland Police
Joshua Grant, 32, of the 1000 block of Edwards Lane, Portland, was charged with aggravated domestic assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and being in possession of a handgun while under the influence on Jan. 16.
Sumner County Sheriff’s Dept.
Jody Evans, 37, of the 800 block of Jackson Road, Portland, was charged with possession of marijuana for resale and possession of a prohibited weapon on Jan. 15.
Mitchell Rippy, 17, of the 100 block of London Street, Portland, was charged as an adult with aggravated domestic assault and violation of bond conditions on Jan. 14.
White House Police
Adreeanne Bedwell, 30, of the 200 block of South Palmers Chapel Road, Cottontown, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.