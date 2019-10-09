Portland Police Department
Larry N. Gilmore, 46, the 200 block of Highland Drive, Portland, was charged with driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence on Sept. 28.
Chelsea Rogers, 41, the 300 block of Halltown Road, Cottontown, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of move over law on Sept. 29.
Paul D. Harris, 36, the 200 block of Burning Tree Drive, Hermitage, was charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility, simple possession of Schedule VI, simple possession of Schedule I, simple possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia on Sept. 27.
Joshua H. Lewis, 32, the 900 block of Rock Springs Road, Bethpage, was charged with vandalism over $1,000 and theft over $10,000 on Sept. 27.
Paige Jenkins, 29, the 100 block of Jerry St., Portland, was charged with theft over $10,000 on Sept. 27.
Michael G. Stevens, 57, the 300 block of Martin Road, Portland, was charged with driving under the influence and domestic assault on Sept. 21.
Sumner County Sheriff's Office
Jerry Demund Barber, 31, the 100 block of Stevison Ham Road, Portland, was charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility on Sept. 27.
Kevin Lee Blankenship, 46, the 600 block of Cummings Lane, Cottontown, was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 27.
Zachery Allen Woods, 27, the 1100 block of Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, was charged with simple assault on Sept. 28.
Larry Earl Thomas Fraley, 30, the 200 block of W. Roberts Road, Portland, was charged with two counts of simple assault on Sept. 28. (See photo for trial details)
Nancy Ruth Freeze, 60, the 100 block of Hood Trail, Portland, was charged with contempt of court on Sept. 28.
Charles Michael Cole, 31, the 100 block of Fountain Head Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 29.
William David Ladd, 31, the 11500 block of Franklin Road, Franklin, Kentucky, was charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked or suspended license, possession of schedule II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 21.
Jason Wade Crawford, 43, the 1900 block of Highway 259, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 22.
Gallatin Police Department
Joseph Crawford McDorman, 31, the 700 block of N. Russell St., Portland, was charged with resale schedule II methamphetamine, resale schedule II cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 27.
John Brandon Butler, 34, the 200 block of County House Road, Cottontown, was charged with public intoxication on Sept. 22.
