Portland Police
Naomi Branham, 44, of the 100 block of Old Fountain Head Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on March 13.
Heather Decker, 45, of the 100 block of Rolling Meadows Ave., Portland, was charged with domestic assault on March 15.
Randall Painter, 33, of the 200 block of Reed St., Portland, was charged with possession of marijuana, shoplifting under $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and criminal impersonation on March 14.
Sumner County
Sheriff’s Dept.
Stephen Noah Mayack, 20, of the 1100 block of Ash St., Portland, was charged with domestic assault on March 13.
Gallatin Police
Jared Dale Mudgett, 41, of the 9000 block of Byrum’s Chapel Road, Portland, was charged with public intoxication, possession of prohibited weapons, assault on a police officer, vandalism under $1,000, possession of a schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 13.
White House Police
Michelle Leah Hays, 51, of the 1100 block of Pee Dee Branch Road, Cottontown, was charged with DUI (1st offense) on March 12.
