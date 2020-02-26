Portland Police
Behruz Ahmadi, 33, of the 100 block of Fireside Drive, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 16.
Brian Anthony Beightol, 32, of the 100 block of Richland St., Portland, was charged with domestic assault and false imprisonment on Feb. 16.
Joshua Borders, 38, of the 300 block of Airport Road, Portland, was charged with aggravated domestic assault (third offense) on Feb. 17.
Jeffrey Jacobs, 48, of the 100 block of Jason Court, Portland, was charged with possession of meth on Feb. 15.
Anthony Merritt, 31, of the 100 block of Jerry Street, Portland, was charged with public intoxication on Feb. 13.
Jade Kaille Mullen, 20, of the 100 block of Andrea Street, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 13.
Kurtis Rippy, 29, of the 1900 block of Macedonia Road, Franklin, Ky., was charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license on Feb. 13.
Jessica White, 36, of the 100 block of Switchboard Road, Portland, was charged with public intoxication on Feb. 18.
Sumner County Sheriff’s Dept.
Alicia Davis, 31, of the 100 block of Jerry Street, Portland, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Feb. 13.
Elizabeth Hermina, 35, of the 300 block of Gibson Street, Portland, was charged with false reports and being an accessory after the fact on Feb. 17.
Collins Ray Jones, 35, of the 300 block of Gibson Street, Portland, was charged with a violation of work/residential restrictions on Feb. 17.
Diana Hopkins McGuire, 76, of the 100 block of Clubbs Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 15.
Marvin Donnell Turner, 42, of the 100 block of Lynnwood Drive, Portland, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Feb. 10.
Gallatin Police
Brandon Graves, 36, of the 1600 block of Old Gallatin Road, Portland, was charged with aggravated assault on Feb. 13.
Amber Dawn Harris, 40, of the 100 block of Old Hwy. 52 East, Portland, was charged with possession of a schedule I drug, possession of meth, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of a schedule V drug and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 15.
