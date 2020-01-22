Portland Police
Jonathan D. Arthur, 34, of the 300 block of Staggs Drive, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 9.
Justin Summar, 34, of the 100 block of Demase Street, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 7.
Sumner County Sheriff’s Dept.
Heath Eimer, 49, of the 1000 block of New Deal Potts Road, Cottontown, was charged with DUI (3rd offense) on Jan. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.