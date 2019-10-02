Portland Police
Randall W. Prochaska, 49, the 200 block of Jim Courtney Road, Portland, was charged with driving under the influence and open container violation on Sept. 21.
David Shawn Jett, 35, the 500 block of Old Gallatin Road, Portland, was charged with public intoxication on Sept. 19.
Bobby R. White, 58, the 1300 block of Academy Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 13.
Sumner County Sheriff's Dept.
Stacey Helaine Hyatt, 47, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 22.
Shawn L. Braswell, 44, the 900 block of Keen Hollow Road, Westmoreland, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent law on Sept. 19.
Brandi Hodges, 36, Gallatin, was charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 20.
Gallatin Police
Darian Wayne Banks, 24, the 2700 block of Highway 25, Cottontown, was charged with speeding, violation of financial responsibility, possession of Schedule VI for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 18.
Hendersonville Police
Kelsey Chambers, 21, the 230 block of New Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville, was charged with simple possession and aggravated assault on Sept. 21.
