Portland Police
Kenneth W. Brown, 49, of the 1000 block of Old Gallatin Road, Portland, was charged with DUI (3rd offense) and implied consent on Feb. 23.
Robert Hillman Craddock, 55, of the 800 block of College Street, Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense), minimum speed regulation, resisting arrest, failure to maintain lane and disorderly conduct on Feb. 22.
Terry Lamont Marsh, 47, of the 700 block of Yowell Ave., Madison, was charged with burglary, vandalism over $1,000 and theft under $1,000 on Feb. 20
Sumner County Sheriff’s Dept.
Justin Maguel Buck, 26, of the 100 block of Keen Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 22.
Brian Oneil Connell, 37, of the 1900 block of Clement Ave., North Charleston, S.C., was charged with criminal impersonation on Feb. 23.
Grace Elliot, 19, of the 300 block of Malvin St, Gallatin, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 22.
Martha Ray Lewing, 36, of the 100 block of West Roberts Road, Portland, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 20.
Terry Lamont Marsh, 47, of the 700 block of Yowell Ave., Madison, was charged with burglary on Feb. 18.
Gallatin Police
Eric Abernathy, 36, of the 100 block of Ridgewood Drive, Portland, was charged with assault on Feb. 22.
Terry Lamont Marsh, 47, of the 700 block of Yowell Ave., Madison, was charged with burglary, driving on a revoked license and vandalism on Feb. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.