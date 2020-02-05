Portland Police
Bettina Key, 25, of the 100 block of Portland Courtyard Private Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 27.
Derrick Wilmoth, 27, of the 200 block of Strawberry St., Portland, was charged with public intoxication on Jan. 22.
Piper Wix, 18, of the 100 block of North St., Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 23.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Christopher Brooks, 22, of the 300 block of Martin Lane, Cottontown, was charged with vehicular homicide on Jan. 17.
Sumner County Sheriff’s Dept.
Kyle Thomas Gregory, 34, of the 10000 block of Old Rutledge Pike, Blaine, was charged with domestic assault and aggravated burglary on Jan. 19.
Antonius Nico Nickins, 26, of the 400 block of Finn St., Franklin, Ky., was charged with failure to appear on Jan. 24.
David James Shannon II, 26, of the 300 block of Bug Hollow Road, Cottontown, was charged with DUI (2nd offense), implied consent, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license on Jan. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.