Portland Police
James Hunter, 33, of the 500 block of College St., Portland, was charged with aggravated domestic assault on Feb. 4.
Jory Lambert, 33, of the 1300 block of Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Ky., was charged with DUI (3rd offense), felony evading, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun while intoxicated on Feb. 8.
Aarash Mohammadpour, 30, of the 200 block of Drakewood St, Portland, was charged with violation of bond conditions on Feb. 11.
Robert Scharklett, 56, of the 100 block of Scattersville Road, Portland, was charged with two counts of violation of a no contact order on Feb. 5.
Sumner County
Dusty Artrip, 36, of the 3000 block of Academy Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 4.
Santa M. Clark, 63, of the 100 block of Butler Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 6.
Deneshea Hardcastle, 27, of the 1200 block of South Russell St., Portland, was charged with possession of marijuana on Feb. 6.
Jesse Cole Preston, 21, of the 100 block of Evelyn Circle, Portland, was charged with two counts of assault and introduction of a weapon into a penal facility on Feb. 5.
