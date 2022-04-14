The Portland Police Department and community members gathered to say goodbye Thursday with an event at City Hall honoring retiring Assistant Police Chief Dewel Scruggs.
Scruggs, 62, worked in the PPD for 37 years, the longest stint ever for the department.
“Only place I ever worked,” Scruggs said.
The event was from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., and a steady stream of well-wishers came in the see him off. They brought gifts, many conversations and farewells.
Scruggs is a Portland native. His short-term plans are to relax.
“I’m gonna fish,” he said, “and me and my wife are gonna camp a little bit … . I really don’t have any set plans.”
PPD Police Chief Jason Williams lauded Scruggs’ longevity and service to the community.
“Assistant Chief Scruggs has been an important part of the Portland Police Department, and the community, for 37 years,” Williams said. “Literally, generations of Portland residents have been impacted by his service to our city.
“The void left is indescribable when someone with that much experience retires. The impact is often not fully realized until several weeks pass, which I’m sure will be the case for us here, as we adjust to the change. He will be greatly missed, both personally and professionally, and we wish him the best of luck in his retirement.”
