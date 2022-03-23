A common lament for teens in smaller towns is “there’s nothing to do.” But at the Portland Public Library of Sumner County, the Fellowship of the Teens gathers weekly to talk, watch movies or play games. Fittingly, there’s even a related book club.
Despite the fact that it was spring break, about a dozen kids gathered last Thursday afternoon to watch “The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring.”
“We’re giving them a safe place to hang out,” said Megan Sanderson, the library’s youth services assistant. “Sometimes there’s not a lot to do in Portland.”
Emmah Figueroa and Payton Rayniak, both 17 and home-schooled, said they enjoyed the fellowship because it gives them a chance to socialize with fellow teens.
“You can’t do that when you’re homeschooled,” Emmah said.
Another home-schooled student, 17-year-old Guts Baldwin, said he enjoys the group because he “likes talking to people and making friends.”
The program began in 2013 and Sanderson has been running it since 2015. She said the teens pretty much lead themselves, deciding on activities with her assistance. Recently, the group has been into gaming, either cards or video. They’ve also had fun creating escape rooms in the meeting space they use at the library.
The teens credit Sanderson with making the program work.
“She’s great,” Payton said. “She’s very personable and good at having conversation.”
The fellowship meets 4 p.m. Thursdays and the book club meets at 4 p.m. Fridays. There is no signup, “just show up,” Sanderson said.
