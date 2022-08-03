An early afternoon storm on July 26 tore through portions of the athletics fields at Portland High School and damaged several structures.
The soccer field’s dugout roof was damaged, but the most significant damage was at the baseball field.
“It tore down a portion of the left field fence, kept coming across first base dugout, blew that roof off,” PHS principal David Woods said. “It took off about half of the first base dugout. Took a few sheets of metal paneling off the roof of the baseball facility and damaged the left field fence of the softball field.”
A portion of the concrete wall of the dugout was knocked over and there was some tree damage as well.
“Everybody was just thinking it was just straight line winds,” Woods said.
Damage estimates were sent to the Sumner County Schools Maintenance Office and “they’ll take care of it from there,” he said.
He said insurance should cover the damage. No one was hurt.
