Department officials are also looking to add new technology that would better monitor organizations participating in summer food programs. “The intention is for the technology solutions to help minimize program errors and reduce program findings going forward,” she said.
The pandemic brought unique challenges. The longstanding nutrition programs took on a more significant role as education went remote, parents lost work and kids were left without the routine meals they got during the school day. The state agency issued waivers to allow the child nutrition programs to operate in nontraditional ways, including allowing meals to be delivered or taken to-go, contrary to the usual rules of the program.
“These waivers were intended to increase access to food while maintaining social distancing and promoting safety for the program operators and participants,” she said. “These waivers, however, also created some challenges for program operators and program monitors.”
DHS oversees two programs that provide meals and snacks to Tennessee children: the Summer Food Services Program, which distributed about $20 million in the last fiscal year to community organizations, provides meals and snacks to children when school is out over the summer months.
The Child and Adult Care Food Program provided $58 million in the 2021 fiscal year to year-round programs — after-school, church, boys and girls clubs and daycare centers among them — to feed children and some adults with disabilities. All of the funding flows from the federal government, but state agencies like DHS serve as the managers of the program, enrolling and vetting agencies who agree to provide food, paying invoices and monitoring for fraud.
While the majority of funding appears to work as intended — providing lunches, dinners and snacks for kids — the programs have proven to be easy targets for bad actors.
Altogether between 2020 and 2021, more than $141,000 in payments made by Tennessee officials to childcare centers, Boys and Girls clubs, churches and nonprofits that were supposed to provide federally-subsidized meals and snacks to low-income kids over the summer are now being questioned, according to the state audit released earlier this month.
An additional $216,000 in federal dollars is now in dispute for year-round food programs, after a review found missing paperwork, daily sign in sheets that were photocopied and re-dated to appear as if they included multiple different meal services and requests for payment for feeding more children than a site could physically hold.
A long history of fraud and poor record-keeping for the program in Tennessee has been uncovered by the Tennessee Comptroller and federal authorities that stretch back to 2014, when the department’s food program accounted for nearly 20% of serious deficiencies in federal funding management across state government.
A scathing 2015 audit found unscrupulous contractors were pocketing funds intended for hungry children. In one instance, a contractor spent money on lavish bonuses, home improvements and on-demand movies in hotels.
A federal examination in 2016 found multiple instances of lax oversight by DHS, including a failure to fire contractors who violated the program rules, a failure to recover over-payments and a failure to scrutinize how the money was spent and inadequate staff to oversee the program.
Between 2018 and 2019, the Comptroller’s office identified four organizations that submitted tens of thousands of dollars in questionable billing for food, including on days when surprise inspections found no children present.
Some of the failures identified are a result of poor documentation of providing meals to children, rather than outright fraud, but the Comptroller’s auditors noted that DHS is nevertheless responsible for sound fiscal oversight of nearly $80 million in taxpayer funding each year.
— Tennessee Lookout
