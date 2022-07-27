With the school year quickly approaching, the Portland Chamber of Commerce held its 13th annual Back to School Bash on Saturday at Richland Park, where students got the opportunity to enjoy various fun activities while also collecting much-needed school supplies.

Generation Church sponsored inflatable water slides for the children to cool off and have fun, while other chamber sponsors such as Dorman and Cumberland Connect set up tents, giving away prizes and snacks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.