With the school year quickly approaching, the Portland Chamber of Commerce held its 13th annual Back to School Bash on Saturday at Richland Park, where students got the opportunity to enjoy various fun activities while also collecting much-needed school supplies.
Generation Church sponsored inflatable water slides for the children to cool off and have fun, while other chamber sponsors such as Dorman and Cumberland Connect set up tents, giving away prizes and snacks.
Students were given backpacks with folders, pencils, glue sticks, notebook paper, scissors, earbuds for use with school computers and this year for the first time will get two pairs of socks each, thanks to Byram’s Chapel Church. Ferguson said they’d like to continue and expand the new items next year.
Hygiene items such as deodorant and laundry detergent were also handed out. There were larger items such as bikes and a PS5 that were being given away as well.
“It is glad to know that we are a part of a community that cares,” said Amanda Higdon, a local mom. “It is giving these kids opportunities they may have never had, and setting them up for success.”
She said it was a heartwarming experience to see a community full of businesses and individuals who do all they can to prepare our youth, especially for parents who may be struggling to handle the rising costs of the needed materials.
She said it boosts the students’ confidence and gets them excited to return to school.
Omega Psi Phi fraternity donated 26 bicycles to the Back to School Bash as door prizes. They provided volunteers to help give out the socks donated by the church and bags and T-shirts from Graphic Obsessions.
